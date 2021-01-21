Covid-19: Nphet reports 51 deaths and 2,608 new cases

A further 51 deaths and 2,608 cases of Covid-19 have been reported by the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet).

A total of 2,818 people with the disease have died in the State since the pandemic began and 181,922 cases have been confirmed.

Nphet said 49 of the latest deaths occurred in January and those who died were aged between 58 and 103, with a median age of 80.

Of the latest confirmed cases, 1,019 were in Dublin, 204 were in Cork, 135 were in Donegal, 132 were in Galway, 131 were in Kildare and the remaining 987 were spread across all other counties. Some of 55 per cent of the latest infections were in people aged under 45.

As of 2pm on Thursday, 1,943 people with Covid-19 were being treated in hospital, with 214 people being treated in intensive care.

Dr Tony Holohan, the chief medical officer, said “clear progress” was being made in reducing the incidence of the disease but there was still “a very large burden of infection”.

Ten times

“To illustrate this on December 1st, when we last eased restrictions, our five day moving average was 261 cases per day, today it is almost 10 times that number at 2,430 cases per day,” he said.

“It is evident that the population is working as one to reduce contacts and interrupt further transmission of the disease. However, we are witnessing the effects of high levels of community transmission through our hospital and ICU admissions and reported deaths. We need to continue to work together to drive this infection down and bring the disease back under control.”

Dr Ronan Glynn, the deputy chief medical officer, said there have been 532 deaths so far in January and “we can unfortunately expect this trend to continue over the coming days”.

Prof Philip Nolan, chair of the Irish Epidemiological Modelling Advisory Group, said incidence of Covid-19 is gradually falling “but remains very high across all age groups but particularly in those aged 85 and older”.

“A considerable effort by all of us to cut down on contacts has resulted in the R number reducing to 0.5 to 0.8. We have to keep it below 1.0 if we are to successfully emerge out of this current wave.”

Meanwhile, HSE chief clinical officer Dr Colm Henry told a HSE media briefing on Thursday there were signsthat the State’s third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic was bottoming out.

The five day average of new cases was down from 4,500 a day a week ago to 2,555 a day at present. Similarly, the 14 day average of cases is down from 1,449 a week ago to 1,223 a day.

The HSE also said that more than 120,000 vaccines, covering some 2.5 per cent of the population, had been administered to date.

Pubs and restaurants

Earlier, Taoiseach Micheál Martin said restaurants and bars could stay closed until the end of May.

He said that given the unpredictability of Covid-19, especially with new variants emerging, “nothing could be ruled out” in terms of lifting restrictions.

Asked in an interview on Virgin Media News on Thursday if restaurants and bars would remain closed until the end of May, Mr Martin responded: “I am not ruling it out.

“If we’ve learned anything, this virus behaves you know and evolves and changes. So, I think we can’t make predictions that far out.

The head of the body representing restaurateurs in Ireland conceded it was :highly probably” that restaurants and hotels will remain closed until the start of May,

Adrian Cummins, chief executive of the Restaurants Association of Ireland, said the key date for his industry was now the bank holiday weekend at the start of May. He said that by that stage the whole industry would effectively have the status of a start-up and there would need to be a programme of recapitalisation and debt forgiveness.

“By then most business will be closed for so long they will have a huge amount of legacy debt. Business supports are good but don’t cover all the debt and the bills. What we are looking for is debt forgiveness,” he said.

Essential

In the interview, Mr Martin confirmed that the Level 5 restrictions would continue until the end of February. However, he said that schools and construction would be looked at differently as they were regarded as essential.

In terms of the vaccination programme, he said the expected availability from the Spring of other vaccines such Astra Zeneca, Johnson and Johnson, and Moderna would help accelerate the vaccination programme. He said the priority in the next stages of vaccination by March would be the over 70s as targeting that group will help reduce the number of mortalities and serious illness.

“By the latter part of the first half of the year we will have plenty of vaccines coming in. The issue then will be the administration of them,” he said.

Mr Martin acknowledged that monitoring incoming passenger into Ireland represented a challenge and a difficulty. Referring to the authorities contacting an estimated 1,300 Brazilian passengers who arrived in recent weeks, he said quite a number had come forward and had been assessed.

“The traffic has gone way down. I mean international traffic is over really bar very small numbers. But it still is - I’m not underplaying it - I do think there’s an issue there that we have to keep very vigilant on,” he said.

He also said he felt concern about the impact the pandemic and restrictions was having on the mental health of people, but added the vaccine gave him hope.