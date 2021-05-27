Covid-19: Nphet clears way for indoor dining from July 5th

The State’s public health team has cleared the way for indoor dining from July, the return of cinemas in June as well as significantly increased numbers at weddings.

It is understood that the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) has recommended that indoor hospitality can return from July 5th.

For June all measures already flagged can proceed, such as the reopening of hotels on June 2nd and the reopening of restaurants outdoors June 7th.

Furthermore, cinemas can reopen on June 7th.

In July, the numbers permitted at outdoor organised events will increase to a maximum of 100 attendees at the majority of venues.

There will be maximum of 200 attendees allowed at events held in outdoor stadiums or other fixed outdoor venues once they have a minimum capacity of 5,000.

From July 5th, indoor services such as restaurants and bars can reopen.

There can also be a return to indoor sports and exercise activities and an increase in the number of guests at a wedding reception to 50 indoors which will then increase to 100 in August.

Nphet is also understood to have recommended that up to 5,000 spectators can attend outdoor events in large stadiums like Croke Park from August 2nd, while smaller outdoor venues would have a limit of 500 people.

Indoor events in larger venues could have a capacity of 200 in August, while smaller indoor venues would be limited to 100 people, it is understood.