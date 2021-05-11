Covid-19: Nolan’s ‘snake oil’ claim about antigen tests not helpful, Donnelly says

Critical comments from public health officials on rapid antigen Covid-19 tests sold in supermarkets were not helpful, Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly has said.

Prof Philip Nolan, chair of the National Public Health Emergency Team’s (Nphet) modelling group, recently likened antigen tests being advertised and sold by Lidl as similar to “snake oil”.

Chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan has also said Nphet was “genuinely concerned” about the kits being sold by supermarkets, and then used in uncontrolled circumstances as they could inspire false confidence.

Speaking after Tuesday’s Cabinet meeting, Mr Donnelly said further guidance would be issued to the public around the use of store bought antigen tests.

“My view is antigen testing has an important role to play, it is not a panacea, it is not a magic bullet or a silver bullet, it is one of the tools we can use,” he said.

The rapid Covid-19 tests are regarded as less accurate than the PCR test used by the HSE to detect infections.

Addressing Prof Nolan’s comments on Twitter, Mr Donnelly said: “I don’t think it was a helpful comment if I’m honest … I have great respect for Prof Nolan and I have no doubt that his concern was around people using them in the wrong way.”

‘False sense of security’

The Minister said the Government had committed to using antigen tests in a number of pilot projects, such as on third-level campuses and in meat processing plants. He said public health officials had expressed concerns that inaccurate negative results from the tests could give people “a false sense of security.”

Mr Donnelly said there were “mixed views” around the use of store bought rapid tests. He added he did not think the Lidl adverts, selling the tests in a bundle alongside BBQ supplies, were helpful.

Seperately, he said the Government was still awaiting advice from the National Immunisation Advisory Committee (Niac) on the possibility of expanding the use of the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine to the under 50s.

“It’s not so much a delay, Niac are looking at it, they are weighing up the pros and cons, in terms of the impact on the programme and the vaccines themselves,” Mr Donnelly said.

Niac had not “flagged any issues” in terms of the expert body requiring extra secretariat or staff support, he said.

“Niac are looking at this in a lot of detail. I think they’ve done a good job so far… So when they want to take a few days to really pour over the data, consult with their colleagues internationally, I think the public understand that they need to be given the space,” he said.

Two million doses

He said he expected the State would hit the milestone of having 2 million Covid-19 vaccine doses administered this week. There had been a “very high uptake” among people in their 60s registering to receive vaccines, he said.

Mr Donnelly said the Cabinet meeting did not discuss possibly expanding the time between the first and second doses of Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.

He also said maternity hospitals had been asked to provide rationale for continued restrictions on pregnant women’s partners attending scans and appointments.

“My own view is we need visitation to be as broad as possible, it has been very very difficult for mums, it has been very difficult for partners as well,” he said.

Restrictions may continue in maternity hospitals where there was “very localised rationale,” such as a Covid-19 outbreak in the facility, or a high rate of the virus in the surrounding community, he said.