Covid-19: Nine further deaths and 379 new infections

Nine deaths of Covid-19 patients have been reported by the National Public Health Emergency Team on Tuesday. This means 4,929 have died during the pandemic.

The team also reported 379 confirmed cases of the disease, bringing to 253,567 the total number of cases in the Republic.

Meanwhile, critical comments from public health officials on rapid-antigen Covid-19 tests sold in supermarkets were not helpful, Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly has said.

Philip Nolan, chairman of the National Public Health Emergency Team’s modelling group, recently likened antigen tests being advertised and sold by Lidl as similar to “snake oil”.

State chief medical officer Tony Holohan has also said the public health emergency team is “genuinely concerned” about the kits being sold by supermarkets, and then used in uncontrolled circumstances as they could inspire false confidence.

Speaking after Tuesday’s Cabinet meeting, Mr Donnelly said further guidance would be issued to the public around the use of store-bought antigen tests.

“My view is antigen testing has an important role to play, it is not a panacea, it is not a magic bullet or a silver bullet, it is one of the tools we can use,” he said.

The rapid Covid-19 tests are regarded as less accurate than the PCR test used by the Health Service Executive to detect infections.

Addressing Prof Nolan’s comments, Mr Donnelly said: “I don’t think it was a helpful comment if I’m honest . . . I have great respect for Prof Nolan and I have no doubt that his concern was around people using them in the wrong way.”

The Minister said the Government had committed to using antigen tests in several pilot projects, such as on third-level campuses and in meat processing plants. He said public health officials had expressed concerns that inaccurate negative results from the tests could give people “a false sense of security”.

Mr Donnelly said there are “mixed views” around the use of store-bought rapid tests. He added he did not think the Lidl adverts, selling the tests in a bundle alongside BBQ supplies, were helpful.

Separately, he said the Government was still awaiting advice from the National Immunisation Advisory Committee (Niac) on the possibility of expanding the use of the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine to the under-50s.

“It’s not so much a delay, Niac are looking at it, they are weighing up the pros and cons, in terms of the impact on the programme and the vaccines themselves,” said Mr Donnelly.

Niac had not “flagged any issues” in terms of the expert body requiring extra secretariat or staff support, he said.

He also said maternity hospitals had been asked to provide rationale for continued restrictions on pregnant women’s partners attending scans and appointments.

“My own view is we need visitation to be as broad as possible, it has been very very difficult for mums, it has been very difficult for partners as well,” he said.

Restrictions may continue in maternity hospitals where there is “very localised rationale”, such as an outbreak in the facility, or a high rate of the virus in the surrounding community, he said.

In Northern Ireland on Tuesday there was one more death linked to Covid-19, bringing the total death toll in the region since the start of the pandemic to 2,148.

There were a further 89 people who tested positive for the virus, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 121,111.

Stormont’s Department of Health also announced that more than half a million people have received their second vaccine jab.

Minister for Health Robin Swann said the milestone was “hugely encouraging. The availability of the AstraZeneca and Pfizer vaccines has played a huge role in our battle against Covid-19.”