Covid-19: Nine deaths reported and seven new cases, NPHET has said

There have been nine new deaths from Covid-19, the National Health Protection Team has said, bringing the total to 1,763. Dr Ronan Glynn, the State's acting chief medical officer, has said that all but one of those deaths are late reported fatalities : eight occurred in April, May and June.

There have also been an additional seven cases diagnosed.

The reproduction number of the Covid-19 virus has dropped to between one and 1.4, Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly has told the Dáil.

He said the rate had stabilised and dropped from last week’s rate of up to 1.8. The R number, as it is called, shows the rate at which the virus is transmitted within the community.

Earlier on Thursday, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said schools would re-open at the end of August if the virus continued to be suppressed.

The increasing reproduction rate resulted last week in the Government not proceeding with the fourth reopening phase.

The R number is a key metric tracked to assess the rate of infection, and because it had risen above one, it was spreading in the community.

Mr Donnelly described the reduced rate as “some good news” although the number of cases per week has been rising.

It had gone in the last four weeks “from 61 cases in a week, up to 93 cases, then up to 124 cases, And last week we hit 143 cases.”

But he added that “at the same time the average close contacts is still quite high and more than five”.

However, following a meeting of the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) he had been informed that “in the last ten days things have stabilised which is very welcome”.

The Minister told TDs that 51,000 tests had been carried out in the last week.

“And we have a very low positivity rate of 0.3, which suggests that the prevalence of the virus in the population is low”.

He said the five-day average of new cases is 18 per day and the reproduction number has fallen to “somewhere between one and 1.4”.

Social Democrats TD Roisin Shortall said she had been told that only 7 per cent of people arriving in Ireland are contacted about being in self-isolation and only half of those who are contacted take the call.

That meant only 3.5 per cent of passengers were followed up on and this was “unbelievable” given the sacrifices the public had made to suppress the virus.