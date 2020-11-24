Covid-19: Museums, cinemas, hairdressers expected to reopen next week

Museums, galleries and cinemas are set to reopen from next week onwards, under plans being considered on exiting the Level 5 lockdown, Cabinet sources have confirmed. There is no agreed path forward for gigs, sources said.

Hairdressers and gyms may be allowed to reopen and religious services could return from next week under plan, though restaurants may have to wait until later in December.

The All-Ireland football and hurling finals are due to take place next month and it is understood that these will be held behind closed doors. The Minister for Tourism Culture Arts and Sports Catherine Martin is understood to have told colleagues that a more long term approach to big stadia is being worked on in terms of allowing spectators.

Government officials said the details of a plan to provide for a staggered exit from the strict restrictions from next Tuesday onwards are still being worked on.

The current expectation is that the State will move to Level 3 “with modifications”, one said. Curbs on travel between counties would be lifted later in the month to allow travel for Christmas, though an exact date has not yet been set.

The Cabinet met on Tuesday morning for an initial discussion on the reopening plan and Ministers are expected to push for the greatest relaxation of restrictions possible.

Cabinet sources across Fianna Fáil, Fine Gael and the Greens say Ministers will push for the reopening of shops, restaurants and churches from next week onwards.

The leaders of the three parties met on Monday night and agreed that the country is on track to move out of Level 5 restrictions. However, sources said no final decisions were made on how this would happen.

The Government is eager to avoid another wave of Covid-19 cases and having to introduce further measures in January.

Minimise contacts

With this aim in mind, it is likely to retain some restrictions that minimise the number of contacts a person has, alongside plans to reduce the number of gatherings with alcohol. This is expected to mean the reopening of restaurants and pubs is delayed beyond December 1st.

However, there has been intensive lobbying from all sectors, the scale of which has been described as “off the charts” by political sources, and there is a strong reluctance from the restaurant industry to delay reopening.

A number of Cabinet sources said they would push for the resumption of indoor dining in restaurants from next Tuesday, while one Minister said they would argue that pubs have had “a really tough year” and should be part of the considerations.

Despite this, there is a growing sense amongst Ministers that pubs not serving food will not reopen this year.

One Government source said “every contact counts” as they mull options with the largely competing aims of reopening the economy to the greatest extent possible and dampeninga resurgence of the disease.

Officials are understood to be examining the impact the Thanksgiving holiday has on Covid-19 case numbers in the US and Canada.

The Government will make a decision on either Thursday or Friday on how to exit the six-week lockdown after hearing advice from the National Public Health Emergency Team9 (Nphet).

Vaccine strategy

Meanwhile, the chairman of the Government’s vaccine taskforce, Prof Brian MacCraith, has told the Taoiseach that the hopes to have a strategy on distributing vaccines ready by December 11th.

The first meeting of the taskforce on Monday heard that business, supply chain and project management experts have been engaged to help develop arrangements for sourcing and distributing any vaccine that is approved within the EU.

No further deaths of people with Covid-19 were reported by Nphet on Monday. The total number of virus-related deaths in the pandemic remains at 2,022.

Another 252 confirmed cases of the disease were reported, bringing to 70,711 the total number of cases in the Republic.

This was the lowest daily case figure since September 26th, although the figures on Monday are often lower than during the rest of the week.

Chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan declined to be drawn on Monday evening on what recommendations Nphet would make later this week, but said the more progress was made in reducing cases, “the more choice we’ll have” in terms of easing restrictions.

There have been 20 new workplace outbreaks in the past week, the briefing heard, and 121 investigations into workplace outbreaks remain open.