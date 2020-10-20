Covid-19: Move to Level 5 lockdown is major U-turn by Government
Inside Politics: Decision comes after two weeks of increasingly apocalyptic warnings from public health experts in Nphet
The Taoiseach announces the latest restricutions during a televised address from Government Buildings in Dublin. Photograph: Julien Behal/PA Wire
Good morning.
One story dominates the headlines this morning: the Government’s decision, announced last night in a televised address to the nation by Taoiseach Micheál Martin, to move to a Level 5 lockdown for six weeks.