Covid-19: Minister expects 4m people will be vaccinated by end of September

The Government expects that at least four million people in the State will be vaccinated against Covid -19 by the end of September.

Updated projections sent by Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly to TDs on Wednesday night say that while 700,000 people will be vaccinated by the end of March, the State now expects to receive some 3.7 million doses between April and the end of June and a further 3.8 million between July and the end of September. This would mean that at least 4 millon people could be vaccinated by that time.

It is expected, however, that most adults will be vaccinated by the end of the summer once additional vaccines are approved by the European Medecines Agency in the coming weeks.

Evolving timelines

In a letter seen by the Irish Times, Mr Donnelly said it was “important to stress that our projections and timelines are constantly evolving, as more vaccines are approved and delivery schedules finalised”.

He wrote that “the administration of vaccines will be limited only by supply”.

“We plan to use these vaccines as soon after delivery as possible.”

Ireland has opted into five Advance Purchase Agreements (APA) for vaccines and the process on opting into a sixth APA (GSK/Sanofi Pasteur) in underway.

Mr Donnelly said that following the initial phase of the roll-out, there will be a “considerable scale-up”.

“This will be achieved through partnerships with GPs, pharmacists and ultimately delivered through mass vaccination centres (MVCs).

“Engagement with GPs and pharmacist representatives is advanced and we expect to conclude terms for their participation in the vaccination programme in the coming days. The HSE is also finalising plans to have GPs vaccinated.”

Mr Donnelly has also announced that figures around how many people have been vaccinated will be published on the Covid-19 data hub from this weekend onwards.