Covid-19: Michael McGrath set to brief Cabinet on financial costs
Inside Politics: Spending is thought to be €500 million ahead of projected targets for first three months of the year
Minister for Public Expenditure Michael McGrath will reveal some eye-watering figures to his colleagues. Photograph: Gareth Chaney/Collins
After a two-week hiatus, semi-normal Government business will resume this week, kicking off with a Cabinet meeting at 10am today.
The weekly gathering is expected to take place at Dublin Castle with all Ministers in attendance after months of it being split between different rooms in Government Buildings because of the risks posed by the pandemic.