Covid-19: Mandatory quarantine will deter travel, says Taoiseach

New mandatory quarantine laws for arriving passengers from certain countries will act as a strong deterrent against travel into Ireland from high-infection areas, Taoiseach Micheál Martin has said.

Passengers who arrive into Ireland from 33 “category 2” countries from Thursday will have to undergo two-week mandatory quarantine in a hotel at a cost to them of an estimated €2,000.

Mr Martin said he anticipated that the system would use the capacity (2,500 hotel bedrooms) set aside, particularly as more countries were added to the list.

Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly is expected to announce the details of the new scheme late on Monday or early on Tuesday.

The 33 -country “category 2” list included only one EU State, Austria. However, high case numbers in EU states such as Czechia, Hungary and Malta could see them being added to the list.

Speaking at lunchtime on Monday, Mr Martin said mandatory quarantine would be at its strongest when the number of cases was very low in Ireland, and would help ensure they did not rise steeply again.

He said community transmission was the key issue at the moment.

The contract for hosting quarantining passengers has been awarded to the Tifco Hotel group, which operates 24 hotels in the State including the Crowne Plaza and Holiday Inn Express near Dublin Airport, the Hilton Hotel at Kilmainham, Travel Lodge Hotels near airports, as well as Clontarf Castle.

“Mandatory quarantine will act as a deterrent for people coming into Ireland,” Mr Martin said, although he predicted “significant demand” for the rooms.

While anticipating the list of countries would be added to, he rejected mandatory quarantine for incoming passengers from all countries, for which some members of the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) have argued.

He said the legislation required good pubic health grounds for countries to be added, and that there would be no legal basis for applying the rule to all countries. He said it would make no sense and Nphet as a whole was clear about the issue “and agree with a balanced approach”.

The Taoiseach, speaking on RTÉ Radio’s News at One, said the operator of the scheme would be responsible for providing (private) security and the Garda Síochána would not have a role in policing the hotels.

“This is not prison We live in a liberal democracy. There are balances to be struck here,” he said.