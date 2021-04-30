Covid-19: India added to quarantine list after rise in variant cases

The number of cases of the more contagious South African variant of Covid-19 detected in Ireland has risen to 71.

Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly said that 16 new cases of the variant have been reported in the last week with international travel and community transmission believed to be the reason for the spread.

He also outlined figures showing a rise in cases of the Indian and Brazilian variants as he said that India will be added to the mandatory hotel quarantine list of countries today with the measure taking effect for passengers on Tuesday.

There have now been eight cases of the Indian variant, up from the three reported by the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) as of April 10th.

There have been three additional cases of the Brazilian P1 variant bringing the total number here to 27.

Mr Donnelly said have been 20 cases of a Nigerian variant, 15 of the Brazilian P2 variant, six of a New York variant and two cases of a Californian variant.

Some, like the South African variant and Brazilian P1 are considered variants of concern while others are categorised as variants of interest or note.

Mr Donnelly revealed the figures on RTÉ Radio One’s Today with Claire Byrne show where it was put to him that the increase in the South African variant is scary given that the AstraZeneca vaccine has been found to be less effective against this version of the virus.

Mr Donnelly said such variants “are a concern”, noting that was why Ireland had brought in “robust protections” in relation to international travel.

He said a decision to add India to the mandatory hotel quarantine list of countries considered to be high risk for Covid-19 or its variants is “in effect”.

India has had a devastating surge in cases and fatalities from the virus in recent weeks.

Mr Donnelly said 72 hours are allowed for people to make arrangements and he expects hotel quarantine to apply to passengers from India from Tuesday.

He said India was effectively already on the list as people travelling to Ireland tend to transit through Turkey and the United Arab Emirates, two countries which are on the existing list.

Other countries expected to be added to the list include Iran, Costa Rica, Mongolia and Georgia, however, the Department of Health is yet to make an official announcement.

On Tuesday Mr Donnelly confirmed that chief medical officer Tony Holohan had recommended that some European countries with high rates of Covid-19 be added to the list.

Reports suggested this included Germany, Sweden and the Netherlands.

However, Mr Donnelly said that the Government took a decision to designate only European countries that had variants of concern.

He said that the advice from Dr Holohan had listed European countries that had high cases but not variants of concern.