Covid-19: Groundhog day feeling surrounds possible easing of restrictions
Inside Politics: Ministers appear to be increasingly concerned case numbers are plateauing as vaccination hits stumbling blocks
The Government believes availability of Johnson & Johnson vaccine is vital if the State is to hit its vaccination target. File photograph: FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images
If you feel like its groundhog day in the political world, you’re almost certainly not alone. The pandemic has a grip on business in Leinster House, and the speculation around the easing of restrictions will only increase between now and next week.