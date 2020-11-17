Covid-19 ‘disproportionately impacts’ less well-off - Donnelly

Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly has said the Covid-19 pandemic “knows no borders” and that the governments both north and south “face a common challenge”.

“It is essential we continue to do everything we can across the island to not only fight this pandemic, but to build back better and stronger,” Mr Donnelly said on Tuesday morning.

Mr Donnelly was speaking at the all-island Joint Public Health Conference focused on Covid-19 which is being held online.

He said co-operation between north and south is reflected in the Memorandum of Understanding “drawn up and signed by both jurisdictions”.

The Minister said while we have all been impacted by Covid-19, “we know that this pandemic disproportionately impacts those who live in our most deprived communities”.

“The evidence is clear – people who live in disadvantaged communities are at higher risk of infection than those living more affluent areas. They are also more vulnerable to other health, social and economic impacts of this pandemic,” he said.

Mr Donnelly said there was now “a real opportunity” to create a healthy and equitable recovery from Covid-19 “which makes us more resilient into the future”.

“We can and will recover. We will make it through this difficult period together,” he added.

Minister for health in Northern Ireland Robin Swann said the spread of Covid-19 was “one of the biggest public health challenges we have faced” and had also highlighted “the stark inequalities that exist in our society”.

“These inequalities unfortunately existed long before Covid-19. It is a hard fact that people living in the most deprived areas of Northern Ireland are at higher risk from infection of Covid-19 than those living in the least deprived areas,” Mr Swann said.

“Covid-19 has had a disproportionate impact on people from the Black, Asian and minority ethnic backgrounds.

“There’s an urgent need therefore to gather evidence that will inform public policy and practice and enable new diagnostic tests, treatments and vaccines to be developed and tested for Covid-19.”

Mr Swann said “we will continue to learn from the experiences of managing the pandemic” and this will afford the opportunity to explore how it has impacted Northern Irish citizens.