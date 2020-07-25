Covid-19: Dancing with the Stars maker berates Government

The makers of Dancing with the Stars have urged the government to “take seriously” the impact of the Covid-19 crisis on the entertainment industry after it was forced to abandon the popular television show next year.

Larry Bass of ShinAwiL Productions, the independent company behind the series, said he was devastated at having to shelve the show until at least 2022 because the risk to contestants and everyone involved is “too high”.

Warning of the knock-on impact on suppliers and small businesses who work behind the scenes, Bass took aim at the Government’s response to the coronavirus crisis.

“I appeal to our Government to take seriously the value of our fantastic creative industries that are now suffering not from a virus, but from lack of correct support or any certainty about the future,” he said.

“The financial and mental welfare of tens of thousands of creative professionals may flood our health and welfare state more than any virus could if no action is taken.

“When will we ever learn to value our culture in this country properly?”

Bass said loss of the show – which was due to air for its fifth season next year – will be “devastating” for his company and the 150 crew members who worked on it.

“Consequently, the burdens and uncertainty that comes with the loss of jobs and incomes is something that deeply affects us all,” he said.

“Some of our suppliers are small businesses that rely on one or two major contracts per year to survive as do we. The future is now incredibly uncertain for us all and our families.”

RTÉ announced during the week that it was not possible to make the show next year because of the “unprecedented challenges” of the pandemic.

Co-host Nicky Byrne said on his Instagram account that he was “saddened” by the announcement, but added “in order to protect our wonderful little country we must make these sacrifices”.