Covid-19: Cabinet subcommittee likely to act to increase enforcement near Border

The Cabinet subcommittee on Covid-19 was meeting on Monday afternoon to consider stronger measures to minimise the risks of incoming international travellers bringing the virus into the State.

As first reported in The Irish Times last week, one of the measures being examined is mandatory quarantine for anyone who arrives at a port or airport in the State without a valid negative PCR test for Covid-19.

At present there is an anomaly whereby incoming passengers without the required negative result for a Covid-19 PCR test taken within 72 hours of travel can face prosecution but cannot be stopped from continuing with their journey into the State.

The subcommittee, chaired by Taoiseach Micheál Martin, began meeting on Monday afternoon and was being briefed by senior health officials, including chief medical officer Tony Holohan and HSE chief executive Paul Reid.

Minister for Transport Eamon Ryan spent some time at the meeting outlining new travel measures that could be introduced to ensure the opportunities are minimised for incoming passengers to spread the virus.

The meeting is likely to recommend for approval by a full Cabinet meeting on Tuesday that any adult without the necessary PCR test result on arrival in the State will face a compulsory quarantine of 14 days, or until they have taken a fresh PCR test with a negative result.

Any person without a valid PCR negative result will be taken to a quarantine location – most likely a hotel – and will be asked to bear the costs of the period they spent in quarantine.

Other measures

Other measures being considered by the subcommittee include putting a temporary bar on holiday visas for people in countries with outbreaks of new and less predictable variants of the virus, primarily Brazil and South Africa.

The subcommittee is also likely to act to increase monitoring and enforcement close to the Irish Border. Mr Ryan suggested on Monday there will be a substantial increase in checkpoints by gardaí about 5km from the Border, but not at the Border itself.

“We need to significantly increase our surveillance to reduce particularly unnecessary travel between North and South,” he told Today with Claire Byrne on RTÉ.

Border counties have consistently recorded the highest pro rata numbers of Covid cases since autumn.

There are currently no sanctions available to gardaí when faced with residents of the North who are breaching rules on travel other than to turn them back if they are taking a non-essential journey.

All-island approach

Earlier on Monday, Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald said the Irish Government had not used its influence enough to press for an all-island approach to the pandemic by urging the Northern Ireland Executive to allow similar restrictive measures to apply in both jurisdictions.

However, Government TDs, including Mr Ryan, criticised Ms McDonald, arguing that her party is in a powersharing Executive in the North and should bring its influence to bear in this regard.

The other main party in the North’s powersharing administration, the DUP, has essentially ruled out any new measures that would place restrictions on air or sea travel from Britain to Northern Ireland.

The other members of the Cabinet subcommittee are Tánaiste Leo Varadkar; Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly; Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney; Minister for Public Expenditure Michael McGrath, and Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe.