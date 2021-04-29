Covid-19: Cabinet signs off on plan to significantly ease restrictions from May 10th

The Cabinet has approved a plan to significantly ease Covid-19 restrictions, with travel between counties, the reopening of businesses such as hairdressers and larger outdoor meetings of people to be allowed in less than two weeks.

Ministers met on Thursday afternoon to sign off on a faster than expected lifting of curbs, approved by a Cabinet sub-committee last night.

From May 10th, the ban on intercounty travel is to be lifted, personal services such as hairdressers will reopen by appointment, religious services will resume, though with constraints on attendances, and training for sports teams can begin again.

Under the plan, which is based on expectations that the vaccine rollout will accelerate and infections will not surge, retail outlets will be able to offer click and collect services from May 10th ahead of a wider resumption for businesses on May 17th.

Outdoor hospitality, including restaurants and pubs, would resume on June 7th while hotels would reopen on June 2nd. Gyms and swimming pools would also reopen from June 7th. Outdoor sports matches would also return from June 7th, but without spectators for now.

However, the Government was warned that a full assessment of the pandemic situation would be needed before moving to the next phase of measures in June.

Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney warned that the plan would have to be revised if infection numbers increase as economic and social activity ramps up.

Well-placed sources said the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) advised that visitors from one other household could be permitted from June 7th. The advice makes no reference to the vaccination status of people involved in these visits, raising the prospect of unvaccinated households mixing in early June.

However, it is anticipated that a “vaccine bonus” will kick in much sooner, likely from May 10th, allowing visits to vaccinated households by unvaccinated people, and looser restrictions on mixing between vaccinated households who may be fully or partially vaccinated.

Outdoor meet-ups

It is further understood that limits on the size of outdoor meet-ups will not count children under 12. Sources said that younger children would not be included when taking account of a mooted six-person limit to outdoor activities, which will enable more latitude for family meet-ups outdoors. Outdoor meetings may also be allowed of more than six people, if it does not exceed three households mixing.

Ministers were said to be surprised by the scale of the recommendations and the view was that “Nphet went a bit faster than might have been expected”.

Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney said Nphet had indicated that the proposed changes were viewed as having a “low to moderate” risk level but he cautioned that “if the numbers spike, we will change the plan”.

He said he hoped that the changes, due to be approved by the Cabinet this afternoon, represented “light at the end of the tunnel” after a difficult 14 months, but stressed that the public would still need to be mindful of the risks posed by the disease.

“We’re not out of the woods, but we’re part way there,” he told Newstalk Breakfast.

Mr Coveney later told RTÉ’s Morning Ireland that the Government wanted to make sure that this time “we don’t have to go back (to restrictions) again”.

“I think Nphet got it right here, the Government decision will be made on the back of well thought-out and clear public health advice,” he said, adding that he would be surprised if the Cabinet changed any of the proposed changes.

“We have to give people as much certainty as we can...We’ve got to keep people with us, they are tired and frustrated and worried about their businesses.”

The faster timetable of restriction easing was drawn up after weeks of exchanges between health officials and the Government and the full details will likely be set out by Taoiseach Micheál Martin, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar and Green Party leader Eamon Ryan after the Cabinet meeting.

Medium-term plan

Government sources also expect the Taoiseach to outline a medium-term plan addressing strategic issues such as aviation, booster vaccines, the longer term plan for economic supports, and the return of in-person learning for colleges and universities from the start of the next academic year.

Cultural institutions such as museums, galleries and libraries are set for a reopening on May 10th under the plan but the holding of events in such venues is not expected to be permitted at that stage. The advice suggests visitors to such venues should be “non-stationary”.

It is understood the advice is that small organised outdoor gatherings of up to 15 people can be permitted from May 10th as well.

The Government is expected to use May to plan for how mass gatherings like concerts and sports matches can resume. It is understood that it would be July or August before such events could be held again, but much will depend on progress of the vaccination rollout and whether new variants emerge.

Up to 50 people would be allowed to attend wedding ceremonies from next month, though only six would be permitted at indoor receptions, rising to 25 in June under the proposals.

However, while weddings and funerals can take place with greater numbers, Nphet has advised that other religious ceremonies like communions and confirmations should not take place at this time.

Public transport capacity is to increase to 50 per cent on May 10th, up from the current limit of one quarter, and Irish Rail and Dublin Bus intend to return to full schedules next Tuesday.

It is understood public health officials believe further easing of restrictions from July onwards would depend on vaccine rollout and uptake, as well as the emerging evidence about new Covid variants. Exact dates were still being worked on last night, but it is thought a similar approach of gradually lifting restrictions will be repeated again at that stage.

Overseas travel is unlikely to resume to any great extent until later in the summer but Mr Coveney will seek to have passport production deemed an essential service, given there is a backlog of about 89,000 applications.