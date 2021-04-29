Covid-19: Cabinet set to approve easing of many pandemic restrictions from May 10th

The Cabinet is set to approve a plan to significantly ease Covid-19 restrictions over the coming weeks, but a senior Minister has warned it will have to be revised if infection numbers increase as economic and social activity resumes.

Members of the Cabinet sub-committee on Covid-19 last night recommended a faster than expected lifting of curbs, which from May 10th would see the ban on intercounty travel lifted, personal services such as hairdressers reopening by appointment and larger groups being allowed to meet outdoors.

Religious services would also resume from that date, though with constraints on attendances, as would training for sports teams.

Under the plan, which is based on expectations that the vaccine rollout will be greatly accelerated and that infections will not surge, retail outlets would be able to offer click and collect services from the same date ahead of a wider resumption for businesses on May 17th.

It is expected that outdoor hospitality, including restaurants and pubs, would resume on June 7th while hotels would reopen on June 2nd. Gyms and swimming pools would also reopen from June 7th.

Well-placed sources said the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) had advised that visitors from one other household could be permitted from June 7th. The advice makes no reference to the vaccination status of people involved in these visits, raising the prospect of unvaccinated households mixing in early June.

However, it is anticipated that a “vaccine bonus” will kick in much sooner, likely from May 10th, allowing visits to vaccinated households by unvaccinated people, and looser restrictions on mixing between vaccinated households who may be fully or partially vaccinated.

Outdoor meet-ups

It is further understood that limits on the size of outdoor meet-ups will not count children under 12. Sources said that younger children would not be included when taking account of a mooted six-person limit to outdoor activities, which will enable more latitude for family meet-ups outdoors. Outdoor meetings may also be allowed of more than six people, if it does not exceed three households mixing.

Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney said Nphet had indicated that the proposed changes were viewed as having a “low to moderate” risk level but he cautioned that “if the numbers spike, we will change the plan”.

He said he hoped that the changes, due to be approved by the Cabinet this afternoon, represented “light at the end of the tunnel” after a difficult 14 months, but stressed that the public would still need to be mindful of the risks posed by the disease.

“We’re not out of the woods, but we’re part way there,” he told Newstalk Breakfast.

Mr Coveney later told RTÉ’s Morning Ireland that the Government wanted to make sure that this time “we don’t have to go back (to restrictions) again”.

“I think Nphet got it right here, the Government decision will be made on the back of well thought-out and clear public health advice,” he said, adding that he would be surprised if the Cabinet changed any of the proposed changes.

“We have to give people as much certainty as we can...We’ve got to keep people with us, they are tired and frustrated and worried about their businesses.”

The faster timetable of restriction easing was drawn up after weeks of exchanges between health officials and the Government and the full details will likely be set out by Taoiseach Micheál Martin, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar and Green Party leader Eamon Ryan after the Cabinet meeting.

Medium-term plan

Government sources also expect the Taoiseach to outline a medium-term plan addressing strategic issues such as aviation, booster vaccines, the longer term plan for economic supports, and the return of in-person learning for colleges and universities from the start of the next academic year.

Cultural institutions such as museums, galleries and libraries are set for a reopening on May 10th under the plan but the holding of events in such venues is not expected to be permitted at that stage.

Up to 50 people would be allowed to attend wedding ceremonies from next month, though only six would be permitted at indoor receptions, rising to 25 in June under the proposals.

Public transport capacity will increase to 50 per cent on May 10th, up from the current limit of one quarter, and Irish Rail and Dublin Bus intend to return to full schedules next Monday.

It is understood public health officials believe further easing of restrictions from July onwards would depend on vaccine rollout and uptake, as well as the emerging evidence about new Covid variants. Exact dates were still being worked on last night, but it is thought a similar approach of gradually lifting restrictions will be repeated again at that stage.

Overseas travel is unlikely to resume to any great extent until later in the summer but Mr Coveney will seek to have passport production deemed an essential service, given there is a backlog of about 89,000 applications.