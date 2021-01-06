Covid-19: Cabinet considers plan to allow key workers form childcare ‘bubble’

Essential workers would be allowed to form a bubble with another household in order to provide childcare if they do not have an existing arrangement, under plans being discussed by the Cabinet.

Ministers, who are meeting to discuss further ways to halt the rise in Covid-19 infections, are also examining a proposal that would see all Leaving Cert students permitted to attend school for three days a week from next week.

It is understood that Minister for Education Norma Foley has pushed for the option of allowing sixth year students to attend school on a part-time basis to ensure they can stay on track for the planned summer exams.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has said it is the Government firm intention that the traditional Leaving Cert exams will go ahead next June.

This year’s cohort of students lost out on three months of in-school tuition last year and there is a recognition that further losses could result in a return to the controversial calculated grades system used last year.

The meeting comes against a backdrop of a significant rise in cases of the disease and with hospitals generally and intensive care units coming under pressure. A further 5,325 confirmed cases of Covid-19 and 17 deaths were reported on Tuesday and the number of people in hospital being treated for the disease hit a new high of 921 on Wednesday.

Vulnerable

Childcare services, including regulated childminders and other childcare arrangements, will be permitted to continue to provide services but only for vulnerable children and children of essential workers.

It is understood non-essential construction work will have to finish at 6pm on Friday. However, plans to allow what sources described as a “very limited” subset of construction activity continue.

Work on social housing that is nearly completion will be permitted, but only if it satisfies set criteria, sources said. Large infrastructure projects, understood to include the likes of the National Children’s Hospital and large school building projects, will continue, and emergency maintenance or repair work by plumbers, electricians and gas workers will be allowed continue.

The Cabinet is also expected to sign-off on plans later to close schools for a majority of students. Proposals being examined include keeping special schools and special classes in mainstream schools open for an estimated 15,000 pupils.

However, the plan is likely to meet with opposition from some trade unions. Andy Pike, head of education at the trade union Forsa - which represents most special needs assistants, said reopening special schools and classes as normal “presents challenges that just cannot be met”.

He said supports for these students last year were provided by summer programmes and remote supports. The union is due to meet this evening to discuss the Government’s decision, which is due this afternoon.

Capacity

Private hospitals have indicated that they are willing to support the State during a Covid-19 surge, but that limited capacity will be available, the Cabinet is to be told. They also asked that the HSE negotiate on a one-to-one basis with hospitals regarding the provision of capacity, rather than as a group.

Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly will tell his colleagues that the Private Hospitals Association and the consultants who work with them wished to return to their normal business of providing scheduled care for private patients.

He will tell the Cabinet that the association has indicated its members are open to supporting the State in the event of a further surge, and requested more information on how a deal would be structured.

Party leaders, Ministers and senior health officials met for more than six hours on Tuesday. They subsequently agreed to recommend new restrictions including sweeping additional travel measures that will mean every passenger arriving into the Republic from any country will have to provide a negative Covid-19 test from the previous 72 hours.

Travel ban

A ban on travel from Britain and South Africa is expected to be lifted this coming Saturday. But passengers must provide a negative PCR test from the previous 72 hours and isolate for 14 days on arrival. This requirement will then be rolled out to all incoming passengers.

The Cabinet Covid-19 subcommittee also heard that the new United Kingdom variant of Covid-19 now accounts for 25 per cent of all sampled tests.

In retail, the click and collect service is likely to be suspended in what will be a big blow for the sector. In relation to childcare, creches will remain open for essential and frontline workers.