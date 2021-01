Covid-19: Cabinet agrees to keep schools closed for January but allow Leaving Certs attend three days a week

The Cabinet has agreed further lockdown measures to keep schools closed but allow Leaving Cert students to attend three days per week and to close non-essential construction projects. The new measures will be in place until “at least the end of January” Taoiseach Micheál Martin said.

We “must dig deep within ourselves and face the coming month with steely determination and resolve”, he said after the Cabinet meeting.

“The personal decisions we make....Will directly affect how many more people get sick and how many people die”

“We are in a battle against deadly and ever changing virus,” he said.

“ Unless you are involved in absolutely essential work you have no reason to be away from your home,” he said.

Ministers, who met to discuss further ways to halt the rise in Covid-19 infections, agreed a proposal that would see all Leaving Cert students permitted to attend school for three days a week from next week.

Schools will close with learning moving online but with exemptions for special education. Proposals agreed include keeping special schools and special classes in mainstream schools open for an estimated 15,000 pupils.

“While all the scientific and public health evidence shows (they) remain safe environments,, the spread of the virus has got to the point where we have to stop as much mobility as we can,” Mr Martin said.

Cabinet agreed that essential workers will be allowed to form a bubble with another household in order to provide childcare if they do not have an existing arrangement, under plans discussed by the Cabinet.

Childcare services, including regulated childminders and other childcare arrangements, will be permitted to continue to provide services but only for vulnerable children and children of essential workers.

Cabinet agreed that non-essential construction work will have to finish at 6pm on Friday. However, plans to allow what sources described as a “very limited” subset of construction activity continue.

Work on social housing that is nearly completion will be permitted, but only if it satisfies set criteria, sources said. Large infrastructure projects, understood to include the likes of the National Children’s Hospital and large school building projects, will continue, and emergency maintenance or repair work by plumbers, electricians and gas workers will be allowed continue.

Cabinet also agreed that a ban on travel from Britain and South Africa will be be lifted this coming Saturday. But passengers must provide a negative PCR test from the previous 72 hours and isolate for 14 days on arrival. This requirement will then be rolled out to all incoming passengers.

In retail, the click and collect service is likely to be suspended in what will be a big blow for the sector.

It is understood that Minister for Education Norma Foley pushed for the option of allowing sixth year students to attend school on a part-time basis to ensure they can stay on track for the planned summer exams.

Mr Martin has said it is the Government firm intention that the traditional Leaving Cert exams will go ahead next June.

This year’s cohort of students lost out on three months of in-school tuition last year and there is a recognition that further losses could result in a return to the controversial calculated grades system used last year.

Minister for Culture Catherine Martin’s officials have engaged with RTÉ, TG4 and the Department of Education about restarting learning from home programmes immediately.

The meeting comes against a backdrop of a significant rise in cases of the disease and with hospitals generally and intensive care units coming under pressure. A further 5,325 confirmed cases of Covid-19 and 17 deaths were reported on Tuesday and the number of people in hospital being treated for the disease hit a new high of 921 on Wednesday.

Vulnerable

However, the plan is likely to meet with opposition from some trade unions. Andy Pike, head of education at the trade union Forsa - which represents most special needs assistants, said reopening special schools and classes as normal “presents challenges that just cannot be met”.

He said supports for these students last year were provided by summer programmes and remote supports. The union is due to meet this evening to discuss the Government’s decision, which is due this afternoon.

Capacity

Private hospitals have indicated that they are willing to support the State during a Covid-19 surge, but that limited capacity will be available, the Cabinet is to be told. They also asked that the HSE negotiate on a one-to-one basis with hospitals regarding the provision of capacity, rather than as a group.

Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly will tell his colleagues that the Private Hospitals Association and the consultants who work with them wished to return to their normal business of providing scheduled care for private patients.

He will tell the Cabinet that the association has indicated its members are open to supporting the State in the event of a further surge, and requested more information on how a deal would be structured.

Party leaders, Ministers and senior health officials met for more than six hours on Tuesday. They subsequently agreed to recommend new restrictions including sweeping additional travel measures that will mean every passenger arriving into the Republic from any country will have to provide a negative Covid-19 test from the previous 72 hours.