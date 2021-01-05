Covid-19: Ban on travel from Britain and South Africa to be extended by 48 hours

The ban on travel from Britain and South Africa is set to be extended by 48 hours, it is understood.

It was brought in originally amid fears about the new strains of Covid-19 and was due to end on January 6th, however Government sources have confirmed that the measure will be extended by two days. Cabinet will consider any further measures when it meets on Wednesday.

Sources added that the extension on travel from Britain and South Africa would now last until Friday night, although Cabinet may decide on a longer extension.

It comes as the latest genomic testing shows that 25 per cent of positive Covid-19 cases sampled in the State contain the UK variant, chief medical officer Tony Holohan told Ministers at a briefing today, according to Government sources.

The new variant is thought to be far more infectious, but samples up to now had suggested it accounted for less than 10 per cent of cases and may not have been responsible for the recent significant increase in coronavirus case numbers. The South Africa strain may be more transmissible.

Concerns are particularly high over the South African variant because it is not only thought to be more contagious but there are fears it could affect the current vaccines, unlike the novel strain that has achieved high prevalence in England.

In a statement Aer Lingus said it will not operate flights from Great Britain to the Republic of Ireland in the period of the extended ban.

The airline said it is operating flights from the State to Great Britain in order to facilitate the repatriation of customers to Great Britain and those with connecting flights in Great Britain.

It said customers whose flights have been cancelled will be contacted by Aer Lingus directly, and are entitled to a refund, voucher or rerouting at a later date.