Covid-19: A new model for pandemic policy emerges

Good morning - with a bruising January receding in the rear-view mirror, the pandemic sands are shifting, ever-so gradually, under our feet. By painful increments, a new paradigm for pandemic policy is emerging, ushered in by new variants, the promise of vaccination, sobering death tolls and a month that pushed the hospital system right to an edge it is only now slowly stepping away from.

Gone is the Government opposition to onerous travel restrictions (although the speed of enforcing new rules may yet become a millstone for the Coalition).