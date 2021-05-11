Coveney summons Israeli ambassador to discuss violence in Jerusalem

The Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney has asked the Israeli ambassador to attend a meeting later today to discuss the ongoing violence in Jerusalem and Gaza.

A spokesman confirmed that the ambassador, Mr Ophir Kariv, had been requested to attend meeting today for discussions on the violence and the civilian deaths overnight.

The act of summoning an ambassador is generally seen as a prelude to criticism of his country’s actions.

Clashes between Israeli security forces and Palestinians have left at least 20 people dead yesterday, while Palestinian rocket attacks have been met with air strikes by Israeli aircraft.