Coveney says Theresa May must follow through on Brexit commitments

Tánaiste and Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney has said Ireland expects British prime minister Theresa May to follow through on the commitments she has already made during Brexit negotiations.

Speaking on his way into a meeting of foreign ministers in Luxembourg, Mr Coveney admitted to “frustration and disappointment” at the current impasse.

Britain and the European Union yesterday abandoned efforts to reach a deal on the Northern Ireland backstop ahead of Wednesday’s EU summit, after they failed to agree on whether it should be time-limited.

“I think we are frustrated but we are still pretty calm about that,” Mr Coveney said.

“I think everybody would like to have seen clarity this week on the withdrawal agreement. Time is moving on. Ratification mechanisms are going to take time whether that’s in Westminster or in the European parliament.”

He said there had been a real effort over the last 10 days by the two negotiating teams to intensify engagement so that they could have a set of recommendations for political leaders this week, but that had not proven possible.

“Yesterday the negotiating teams agreed to disengage effectively until after this week’s European council meeting. That is frustrating and disappointing from an Irish perspective as the country that is more exposed to the fall-out of Brexit than any other EU country, obviously outside of the UK itself.

“So for us we want to see an outcome here that settles nerves that allows us to move ahead [to a] managed sensible Brexit. I still think it’s possible to do that but clearly it’s going to take a bit more time than people had hoped.”

Mr Coveney said the Government was not looking for anything new, but wanted to ensure that commitments made last December, “and in particular last March”, were followed through on.

“Last December it was agreed that in the absence of agreeing something better there would be a back stop in place which essentially means that the UK would maintain full alignment with the rules of the customs union and single market, the areas necessary to protect North/South co-operation on an all-island economy and the peace process, or the peace agreement.

“Then in March the commitment was very clear that that backstop would be legally operable in terms of text in the withdrawal agreement and it would be there unless and until something better was agreed.

“So in other words nobody wants to ever trigger the backstop. But it needs to be there as an insurance mechanism to calm nerves that we’re not going to see physical border infrastructure reemerging on the island of Ireland.”

Mr Coveney said the commitments had been made in writing by the British government, “and what we’re saying is we want no more and no less than the follow through of those commitments.

“And that’s what needs to happen. A back stop can’t be time-limited. That’s new. It hasn’t been there before” as a demand, he said. The backstop was supposed to remain “unless and until something better is agreed”.

The backstop guarantee agreed in the December by the EU and UK is supposed to lapse when the UK reaches a comprehensive agreement with the EU on their future relationship. Ireland is insistent that, as Mr Coveney put it, such an agreement must be “better” than the backstop, or, in other words, provides sufficient safeguards to ensure that the border can remain frictionless.

By insisting instead on trying to time-limit the backstop the UK is indicating clearly that it does not expect any future agreement to reach such a standard.

Mr Coveney said he believed Mrs May was “absolutely genuine” in terms of following through on the commitments that she’s made, and that she recognised the complexity of politics in Northern Ireland.

“We expect her to follow through on the commitments that she has already made during these negotiating processes so far.”