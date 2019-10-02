Coveney says reported UK Brexit proposals ‘don’t look like the basis of an agreement’

The Government on Tuesday dismissed reported new proposals from the British government aimed at ending the impasse between London and the EU on the backstop.

UK prime minister Boris Johnson is expected to present his final offer to the EU on Brexit to party colleagues at the conclusion of the Conservative party conference on Wednesday.

According to a report in the Daily Telegraph, Mr Johnson’s proposal would involve the introduction of two borders.

One, a regulatory border in the Irish Sea between Britain and Northern Ireland, would be active for four years, while a second border for customs checks would be set up between Northern Ireland and the Republic.

Speaking on Tuesday night, Tanáiste Simon Coveney said what was reported as the plan was “no basis for an agreement”, calling it “concerning to say the least”.

Borderlands A special investigation on Brexit & the Border Read More

“I haven’t seen the proposals yet,” he said. “I read that Prime Minister Johnson is going to bring forward a proposal tomorrow. Some are even saying he has briefing certain EU capitals in relation to these ideas since Tuesday. We haven’t seen anything.

“We’ll have to wait and see. Obviously we’ll study any proposal carefully, but if the reports are true it doesn’t look like the basis of an agreement, that’s for sure.

“Our position has been consistent, respectful and clear. If there is to be an alternative to the backstop it has got to do the same job as the backstop, which means no physical border infrastructure on the island of Ireland, and no related checks or controls.

“The idea that you would be putting a customs border effectively between Northern Ireland and the Republic is not something that is consistent with that, or even close.”

Mr Coveney echoed earlier comments by Taoiseach Leo Varadkar that proposals involving customs checks in Ireland would be “bad faith” on the part of the British government.

“If there is a proposal that involves customs checks on the island of Ireland, that in itself is bad faith given the commitments the British government has given both to Ireland and the EU over the last three years,” he told the Tonight Show on TV3.

Addressing the growing threat of a no-deal Brexit with the UK due to depart the bloc on October 31st, Mr Coveney said Ireland faces “difficult choices” in relation to how to protest the EU single market as well as trade and peace on the island.

“If we are forced into a no-deal scenario then we do have to agree with the European Commission how we protect Ireland’s place in the single market by protecting its integrity,” he said.

“Otherwise Ireland gets dragged out of the single market by default when Britain leaves the EU and I don’t think we can allow that.”