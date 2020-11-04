Coveney says Ireland will respect US election result regardless of who wins

It would be “unwise” for anyone to declare the result of the US election until all of the votes are counted, the Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney has said.

Mr Coveney said that the election is “most definitely not over.”

While the outcome of the election remains too close to call, Donald Trump has declared himself the winner and claimed that a fraud was taking place.

In a statement to supporters in the White House, Mr Trump said he would be going to the US Supreme Court. “We want all voting to stop,” he said.

Meanwhile, Joe Biden said he was optimistic about the result of the election and urged his supporters to stay patient.

Counting is ongoing in key states this morning.

Speaking at Government Buildings for the launch of the Government’s Be Winter Ready campaign, Mr Coveney said he had watched the results of the election closely overnight.

“Like a number for people, I was up for most of the night. This is an extraordinarily important election for the US and for the world.

“The consequences of the election are significant.

“This election is not over and it won’t be over until all the votes are counted. So I think it is unwise for anyone regardless of who they are to be declaring the result before all the votes have been counted.”

He said that the US election is different to any other election as “the whole world is watching.”

“The United States is in many ways the most powerful democracy on the planet. Many people are watching and listening so let’s wait to see how it unfolds in the hours and days to come. But the election most definitely is not over.”

Mr Coveney said Ireland would respect the result regardless of who emerges victorious.

“That is what democracy is about, you respect the will of the people at the ballot box.”

“This may take a couple of days yet, into tomorrow or possibly Friday,” Mr Coveney said.

He further said that three or four states are still in play.