Coveney says he opposes unrestricted abortion but supports repeal

Tánaiste Simon Coveney has said he opposes unrestricted access to abortion at any time.

Days after the Government said it was holding a referendum on the issue, Mr Coveney argued in favour of a repeal of the Eighth Amendment insisting this was “too complex an issue” to be dealt with through a line in the Constitution.

The time had come to trust women and doctors, Mr Coveney told RTÉ’s Seán O’Rourke, but added he would not be supporting the proposition of allowing terminations up to 12 weeks.

“I don’t believe we should have no protection in law for an unborn child,” Mr Coveney said.

The Cabinet on Monday night agreed to propose a referendum on abortion to take place in early summer, which will seek to replace the Eighth Amendment with a new constitutional provision specifically enabling the Oireachtas to legislate for abortion. If passed, the new constitutional article would state that the Oireachtas may provide for the termination of pregnancy in accordance with law.

The Government will then introduce legislation in accordance with the report of the Oireachtas Committee on the Eighth Amendment, allowing for abortion on request up to 12 weeks. the Eighth Amendment, also known as Artilce 40.3.3 guarantees equal rights for the unborn and the mother and outlaws abortion in almost all cases.

Mr Coveney suggested in cases of rape, rape crisis centres should be in a position to refer women who have been raped to GPs experienced in this area.

The Tánaiste said that he favours terminations in the cases of rape, incest, fatal foetal abnormalities and when a mother’s life or health is at risk.

“I think it’s a good thing that within cabinet there are different views,” he added. “I need to wait until I see what the legislation looks like before I vote for or against it”.

“In the case of rape I think we need to go beyond 12 weeks,” Mr Coveney said.

“Now many women are accessing abortion pills and are having an abortion in the privacy of their own bedroom, that’s very dangerous.

“We can do nothing in legislation unless we can change the constitution.

“Anyone who votes no here is voting for the status quo”.

Elsewhere, Minister for Business Heather Humphreys said she would be supporting the repeal of the Eighth Amendment but needed convincing on the 12-week proposition.

Ms Humphreys told her local radio station Northern Sound the Eighth Amendment does not function for either side of the argument.

“We have seen there’s a huge difficulty for medical professionals as a result of the Eighth Amendment.

“The Eighth Amendment has created situations for doctors where they can’t deal with awful, difficult cases because they’re afraid of being prosecuted and it had to be decided by the courts.”

The Minister said she was is still undecided about the 12 week proposition.