Coveney rebuffs Javid proposals on tariffs and quotas

In a firm rebuff to weekend comments by British chancellor Sajid Javid, Tánaiste Simon Coveney has warned “there is no way that the EU will ever sign up to a trade deal that allows tariff-free, quota-free and frictionless access to UK goods coming in to the EU if there isn’t a level playing field in terms of how they are produced.”

Speaking to journalists in Brussels on Monday, Mr Coveney said, “level-playing field” concerns are at the heart of EU priorities in the trade talks with the UK that will open as soon as it leaves the EU at the end of the month. Mr Javid in a weekend interview had reiterated the UK’s determination to break from EU regulatory alignment but insisted the UK still wants a free-trade, tariff- and quota-free relationship.

Mr Coveney was in Brussels for a meeting of EU foreign ministers and met EU chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier for what were described as routine discussions.

The talks focused on Irish priorities in the drafting of the mandate for EU negotiators in the future-relationship negotiations with the UK that will open once the UK leaves the EU formally on February 1st , and on ensuring that the mechanisms for the full implementation of the Northern Ireland protocol of the Withdrawal Agreement are being put in place in time for the end of the UK transition at the end of December.

Crucially that involves the arrangements that the UK must put in place to check goods and animals crossing the Irish Sea but which British prime minister Boris Johnson appears to be saying will not be necessary.

Diplomatic sources in Brussels have warned that non-implementation of parts of the Withdrawal Agreement may hold up the trade talks process. “It is very important from an Irish perspective to see the full implementation of the Withdrawal Agreement and the protocol on Ireland and Northern Ireland,” the Tánaiste said.

The guarantees in the agreement “require that new structures are put in place, and that new committees are put in place in terms of managing the trade relationship between Great Britain and Northern Ireland,” he said. “A lot of work is needed to ensure that that is in place in plenty of time.”

The commission and council have been taking soundings among member states about their priorities for the trade talks’ mandate with a series of seminars for Brexit-dedicated diplomats from the member-state embassies. A detailed EU mandate is expected to be agreed by early March.

The UK must indicate by June if it wants to extend the transition period beyond December to allow a trade agreement to be finalised but has indicated already that it does not want to do so.

“Because of the decisions the British prime minister has made, time is going to be very short,” Mr Coveney said.

Reports from London say that the government has reactivated its no-deal planning committee under Michael Gove, suggesting, observers say, that public confidence in the possibility of doing a deal by December may be qualified by a private pessimism and awareness of the need to prepare for the worst.

Mr Coveney expressed confidence that the solidarity expressed in the Withdrawal Agreement talks between the EU 27 would be preserved in the trade discussions.