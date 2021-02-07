Coveney open to ‘modest extension’ for Northern Ireland protocol

Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney has said he is open to “modest extensions” and grace periods for the Northern Ireland protocol but insisted that the agreement itself was not subject to renegotiation.

Mr Coveney said the protocol which has been in place since the Brexit Withdrawal Agreement was signed in January was working but acknowledged there were some difficulties in relation to implementation.

“My job and the job of the EU Commission is to make sure the protocol works as smoothly as it can,” he said.

While accepting there were some issues and unionists, especially the DUP, were campaigning to scrap it, he said: “You cannot simply scrap an element of an international treaty five weeks into its implementation because you don’t like elements of it.”

Speaking on RTE Radio’s This Week programme, the Minister said he had been speaking this weekend to both the British government’s de facto Brexit minister, Michael Gove, and the northern secretary Brandon Lewis.

Asked if he was amenable to the suggestion from Mr Gove to extend some grace periods, Mr Coveney referred to different grace periods for different sectors to adjust to new rules.

He said there was a three-month waiver for supermarkets before they had to begin using health certificates. He said there was a six months period for chilled meats, and a similar grace period for medicines.

“We need to find accommodation for each other here that will reduce tensions in Northern Ireland, can respond to legitimate concerns regardless of who is raising them, and can show the protocol can be flexible when needed.

“I am open to advocating for modest extensions or grace periods when appropriate to try to reassure people we are listening to them and secondly to ensure that business can operate as best they can under the protocol.

“That is not the same thing as scrapping the protocol,” he said.