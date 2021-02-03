Coveney insists removal of Northern Ireland protocol ‘not going to happen’

Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney has insisted the removal of the Northern Ireland protocol is “not going to happen”.

His comments came as DUP leader Arlene Foster is expected to tell British prime minister Boris Johnson, in a telephone call this morning, why she believes the protocol should be scrapped.

“Those who are calling for doing away with the protocol entirely I think are completely unrealistic. That is not going to happen. Ireland, the UK and the EU have a legal obligation in an international treaty to implement the protocol,” he said.

“The protocol isn’t primarily the problem here, the problem is caused by Brexit and the kind of Brexit that the British Government pursued and insisted on, because there were alternatives [to the protocol] that would have been much easier to implement.”

British cabinet office minister Michael Gove and European Commission vice president Maros Sefcovic will hold a virtual meeting with Mrs Foster and Deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill later today.

Some food checks have been suspended at ports in Northern Ireland as staff were withdrawn following threats and intimidation of staff.

Mechanism

The protocol is a mechanism agreed by the UK and EU as part of the Brexit withdrawal talks to retain a free-flowing Border between the North and the Republic.

It achieves that by moving regulatory and customs processes to the Irish Sea, focusing on the movement of goods between Britain and Northern Ireland. Inspections and added bureaucracy are required because, under the protocol, Northern Ireland remains in the EU single market for goods and also applies EU customs rules at its ports.

Some unionists and loyalists are deeply unhappy with the new arrangements, which came into force on December 31st, believing the protocol has created a barrier between the region and the rest of the UK, undermining the constitutional integrity of the Union.

But Mr Coveney told RTÉ’s Morning Ireland: “Some people are trying to rewrite history here.”

Contentious

Mr Coveney said the European Commission’s surprise inclusion on Friday night of the contentious Article 16 in a regulation, in a decision that was frantically reversed after urgent calls to Brussels, had made the situation around the protocol “a lot worse”.

This would not have happened if there had been consultation, he said. “It makes the situation more difficult.”

He said some Northern Ireland politicians saying they would not cooperate with Dublin would cause even more difficulty, he added.

“My job is to try to ease the tension.”

Mr Coveney acknowledged that there were elements of the implementation of the protocol that were causing “real problems”, and there needed to be some flexibility and to look into ways that were pragmatic.

The protocol was not perfect, but asking to do away with it in its entirety was not practical, he said.

The focus needed to be on calm discussion to make the implementation of the protocol more acceptable.

On Tuesday, the DUP announced a series of political moves aimed at undermining the protocol.

Its strategy includes opposing any protocol-related legislation at the Stormont Assembly and refusing to participate in any exchanges with the Irish Government related to the operation of the protocol. - Additional reporting PA