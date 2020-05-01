Coveney insists he has not ruled out a 7% emissions target

Fine Gael has moved to clarify Tánaiste Simon Coveney did not say the Greens could “forget” a 7 per cent reduction in greenhouse gas emissions following negative reaction in an interview published on Friday

The Irish Examiner reports the Tánaiste said the Green Party can forget its 7 per cent emission target if it decimates farming and rural Ireland.

The Greens have insisted that they will not consider entering a coalition with Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil unless they agree to accept an average reduction of 7 per cent in emissions between now and 2030.

In an interview on RTÉ’s Today with Seán O’Rourke show, Green Party deputy leader Catherine Martin referred to the “forget” comment twice and said she was disturbed and shocked by it.

The Green Party parliamentary party will meet later this evening to continue their discussions into a third day on whether they will enter government formation talks with the two bigger parties.

The 16 TDs, MEPs and Senators are divided on whether or not to proceed to discussions, with a minority arguing very strongly against going in, not only on climate change grounds, but also on issues surrounding housing and social justice.

Meanwhile a meeting of Fine Gael ministers of state heard near-unanimous opposition to the seven per cent emissions reductions target.

Minister of State for European Affairs Helen McEntee asked each minister for their view on the issue and a consensus emerged that the target is “not doable” with concerns expressed about the potential impact on rural Ireland.

’Serious scepticism’

One source said that there was “serious scepticism” that the target could be reached, with speculation at the meeting that an autumn election may be on the cards if an agreement cannot be reached with the Green Party.

“Seven per cent can’t be done from year one without pulling the economy down,” said another source, who said there is growing unease that the Green Party do not want to participate in Government regardless of the emissions target.

The Tánaiste’s comments in addition to the views of Fine Gael Ministers for State has caused unease among Green parliamentarians about Fine Gael’s sincerity on being open to a 7 per cent target. Some in the Green – and senior figures in Fianna Fáil – expressed surprise at the timing of the intervention, and the implications it might have for the Greens’ internal deliberations.

A spokesman for Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said: “We are fully committed to engaging with the Green Party.”

In their joint response to correspondence from the Greens, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin did not state they accepted the 7 per cent target, but added they would be willing to interrogate and explore how it could be achieved in a way that also ensured recovery could take place.

A spokesman for Mr Coveney said the phrase that the Green Party can forget (7 per cent) was not language used by the Tánaiste in the interview.

In the interview, the Tánaiste is quoted as saying: “I am not ruling out 7 per cent. I’d love to really interrogate that number and what would be necessary to make it happen to then decide politically can it be done in a way we can bring the public with us.”

However, he returned to the theme as to whether it was doable or realistic several times, saying it could not impact on the State’s capacity to get people back to work or rebuild the economy.

In the interview, he was also adamant any plan could not jeopardise the future of farming or rural Ireland.

“Well if it decimates rural Ireland, we are not doing it. Okay let’s be very clear on that right now. We are not going to sign up to a programme for government that decimates rural Ireland. That will never happen. Okay, even if that means another election.”

Speaking on RTÉ, Ms Martin said: “It’s quite shocking coming from the Tánaiste. This is not the Green Party’s 7 per cent, this really needs to be clarified, this target comes from an international agreement, a treaty, the Paris Agreement – it also matches the revised EU target in the European Green Deal.”

“The question should not be how do we achieve the 7 per cent, the actual question that needs to be asked is, is seven per cent enough? Now we have a case where the Tánaiste of the party, it was Fine Gael who signed this international document ... it’s quite frankly disturbing and why don’t they know how to do this if they signed the agreement in 2015?”

Ms Martin said that alarm bells were ringing, “alarm bells are also ringing for us when it comes to the provision of public housing and public land, they seem to want to pursue the private housing model still, what lessons have been learned there? Direct provision, it’s much more than the 7 per cent. It’s key social issues.”

Privately a senior Government source said negotiations could not be conducted via media interviews or by letter and it was up the Greens to decide if they are in negotiations or not. “It’s been 84 days since the election,” said the source.