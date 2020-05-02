Coveney insists he has not ruled out 7% emissions target

The Green Party remains divided about entering government-formation talks with Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil after its parliamentary party failed to reach agreement following a third successive day of internal debate.

The two-hour meeting of the Greens’ 16 TDs, senators and MEPs ended shortly after 8pm last night with no vote taken. It was agreed that the parliamentary party would continue to meet over the weekend.

Significantly, it was also agreed that there would be contacts with the two larger parties with a view to seeking more information and clarification on their stances on some of the key issues, including the pivotal issue, for the Greens, of a 7 per cent reduction in greenhouse gas emissions.

While the details of that have not been ironed out, it is likely the meetings will involve Green leader Eamon Ryan seeking further information from Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin.

It is understood a majority of the 16-strong Green parliamentary party has been in favour of talks with the bigger two parties, but a number have continued to express strong reservations not only on environmental grounds, but also around issues of housing and social justice.

Uncertainty

Tánaiste Simon Coveney’s comments in an interview on Friday, where he questioned the feasibility of a 7 per cent reduction in carbon emissions, added to the sense of uncertainty.

“We are not going to sign up to a programme for government that decimates rural Ireland. That will never happen. Okay, even if that means another election,” he told the Irish Examiner.

While Mr Coveney later clarified he had not ruled out a 7 per cent reduction, he continued to argue it could not come at the expense of rural Ireland or the agriculture industry.

The comments provoked a strong reaction from Green deputy leader Catherine Martin, who said they were “shocking” and “disturbing”. Ms Martin is among those who have expressed the strongest doubts on entering coalition with the larger parties, putting her position at odds with that of Mr Ryan.

Ms Martin also said “alarm bells were ringing” on issues involving public housing and public land, as well as direct provision. The Greens have called for an end to direct provision.