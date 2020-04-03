Counting underway in Labour Pary leadership contest

Counting is underway in the Labour Party leadership contest with a result expected this evening.

Senior counsel Conor Power is counting the postal ballots in Mazars and a live video link has been made available to the campaign teams of Alan Kelly and Aodhán Ó Ríordáin.

The normal method of counting could not go ahead due to coronavirus restrictions on travel and social distancing guidelines.

Both contenders took to social media this afternoon to thank each other and their supporters.

Mr Ó Ríordáin said: “Our party is better for the discussion we’ve all had and tonight we’ll unite to help our country through this crisis and the recovery.”

Mr Kelly said: “No matter what happens next, we will unite, be constructive and we will both always do right by the country.”

More to follow.