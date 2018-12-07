Councillor quits Fianna Fáil to join Peadar Tóibín’s cause

A Fianna Fáil councillor from Cavan has become the first public representative to join the cause of former Sinn Féin TD Peadar Tóibín, who is seeking to form a party.

Sarah O’Reilly announced her resignation on Friday saying she would “now join forces with the growing all-Ireland movement that is being built around the country” by Mr Tóibín TD and others.

“ I will ask all those in Cavan who seek Irish unity, economic justice and protection of the most vulnerable to join with me in challenging the growing group-think in our country,” she said in her resignation statement.

Ms O’Reilly added that it had become “clear to me that the Fianna Fáil that I joined no longer exists”.

“There is a serious disconnect between Fianna Fáil members on the ground and the leadership of the party. Mícheál Martin and a number of senior Fianna Fáil TDs are now articulating views that are unrecognisable to grass root members”.

Ms O’Reilly said she wants “to continue fighting for Cavan and will do so as a councillor into the future”.

Mr Tóibín has held a number of rallies around the country in recent weeks since leaving Sinn Féin, a decision which he said came after being marginalised and ostracised due to his opposition to abortion .

x-ref to piece in weekend