Council wants Healy-Rae brothers to remove ‘unauthorised’ Kilgarvan signs

Kerry County Council wants independent TDs Michael and Danny Healy-Rae to remove large signs promoting themselves from public display in their home village of Kilgarvan.

The council maintains the “structures”, which have been prominent in the village for many years, are unauthorised.

The order is being sought under planning legislation for the removal of an image of Danny Healy-Rae over the top of the porch on his pub, the Jackie Healy Rae Bar, on the village’s Main Street.

The sign, in the green and gold Kerry colours, pays tribute to the TD’s ‘hard work & common sense’ and carries his contact details while stating he is always available.

The council is also seeking the removal of a wall sign from the western end of Kilgarvan relating to Michael Healy Rae, which is near his shop and post office. The sign declares him to be the area’s ‘No 1 TD’ and notes his ‘Hard work, Experience, Common Sense’ and includes contact details.

The council is further seeking to restrain any further signage from being erected at the two locations. The orders are being sought under Section 160 of the Planning and Development Act, 2000.

The matter came before Judge Helen Boyle at the Circuit Civil Court in Killarney by way of motion. It has been given a hearing date in May.

The case is to be fully contested , it is understood, primarily on the grounds of longevity. There has been a sign over the pub since the late 1990s, albeit originally about the men’s father, Jackie Healy-Rae, when was a TD. A Healy-Rae image has beenon display at the other site for many years.