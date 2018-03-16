Council has no record of Varadkar ‘brief’ sought over windfarm

Clare County Council has said it has no record of any “brief” or “status update” being sought from Leo Varadkar or his former department about a wind farm opposed by Donald Trump.

The Taoiseach told an audience in Washington that included president Trump that when he was minister for tourism, the billionaire called him to complain about a “problem” he had with a planned wind farm near his Doonbeg golf resort in west Clare and that Mr Varadkar subsequently called the council about it.

Representatives for Mr Varadkar and a member of his party have subsequently and variously said that he sought a “brief” of information on the wind farm from the council and, later, that an official in his office sought a status update on the planning application from the wind farm’s developer, Clare Coastal Wind Power.

The council subsequently refused to provide planning permission to the wind farm in October 2014 and that decision was upheld by An Bord Pleanála in July 2015.

Mr Trump bought the golf resort in February 2014.

Mr Varadkar was minister for tourism until July 2014. The New Yorker tweeted “great news from Ireland” when the council refused planning permission.

A Government spokesman insisted the Taoiseach did not seek to intervene in the planning process but called the council to seek a “brief” about the planning application for the wind farm.

Fine Gael Senator Martin Conway, who is based in Co Clare, has subsequently said that, having spoken with council officials and people in Mr Varadkar’s office, Mr Varadkar did not ring the council.

Mr Conway told RTE’s Morning Ireland that Mr Varadkar’s office made an inquiry “in terms of a status update” and that he “effectively” sought information about the planning application.

A spokesman for Clare County Council said there was no “brief” on the planning application for the wind farm sought from Mr Varadkar or anyone at his department when he was minister for tourism.

“We have no record of any brief sought,” he said.

He said it would be “very unusual” for a department to seek a status update from the council about a planning application. The normal procedure was for the council to direct any queries from a politician or a member of the public about a planning application to the council’s website for that information, he said.

The council said that requests for representations by elected representations on planning applications can be made until the day the decision on the application is made.

“We did not get any representation from an elected member on that planning application,” the council said.