Cost of Children’s Hospital dominates in last days of Dáil term
Inside Politics: Revelation that price tag has soared to at least €1.4 billion is ‘extraordinary stuff’, says Martin
The National Children’s Hospital: rising costs could make it one of the most expensive healthcare facilities in the world. Photograph: Eric Luke / The Irish Times
“Extraordinary stuff”.
This is how the leader of Fianna Fáil, Micheál Martin, has described the escalating costs of the National Children’s Hospital, which makes our lead today.