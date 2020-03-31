Coronavirus: Up to 10 family members can attend funerals

The Government at a briefing this morning said up to 10 members of the immediate family of a deceased person can now attend funerals, burials and cremations.

It was said that social distancing protocols should be followed and the numbers might be restricted to less than 10 if any part of the ceremony is taking place in a confined space. This applies to all funerals, including those for people who have not died with Covid-19 symptoms.

At the briefing, read out by Liz Canavan of the Department of an Taoiseach, it was also clarified that An Garda Síochána has reported a year-on-year increase in the number of domestic violence offences since restrictions on freedom of movement have been introduced.

The Government at a briefing this morning said that incidents and this category of offence were being “closely monitored” on a daily basis with a view to other responses.

Victims of such offences receive personal calls back “within seven days or sooner”, the briefing was told. No other details on how these offences are being followed up, or the fact that it can take up to seven days to make contact, were disclosed.

“The Garda National Protective Service Bureau and Divisional Protective Service Units remain fully resourced at this time. All domestic abuse incidents reported to An Garda Síochána are investigated and that will continue.

“An Garda Síochána policy is that any current victim of Domestic Abuse receives a personal call back, which can be via phone, within 7 days or sooner,” the briefing stated.

Ms Canavan also said a new Covid-19 app for mobile devices was being developed by the Department of Health and the Health Services Executive (HSE), in conjunction with the Government’s chief information officer.

Intensive testing has already taken place but no further information was shared on the nature of the app.

On future repatriations, Ms Canavan said the Government was continuing to work with embassies abroad, with the possibility of more flights from Australia. She said the Department of Foreign Affairs was also exploring options for Irish citizens in New Zealand.

Meanwhile, bike-share schemes in Irish cities will continue to operate during the crisis principally because they are regularly used by hospital staff, as well as by other essential service operators.

It was also clarified that if marts fulfil all guidelines on social distancing for employees, they may be allowed operate on a limited basis “to support the orderly sale of animals necessary to support the essential business of farming.

“This includes where the movement of animals is essential, in particular to maintain the food supply chain and protect the health and welfare of animals.”

Ms Canavan said two types of activities are considered possible, provided they are essential and minimise the potential for contact between people:

The first is for calves, a service whereby a farmer can deliver calves to the mart, by appointment, so that orders for purchase can be matched and facilitated through the mart.

Secondly, for older livestock, a weighing service for lots of cattle/sheep, by appointment, with the mart facilitating the transaction between a buyer and a seller.

Many pensioners over the age of 70 who must cocoon collect their pensions at post offices. Alternatives being worked on including nominating an agent to collect their pension. Ms Canavan said the pensions will remain valid in post office for 90 days. Banks, the session was told, will also facilitate agents to act on behalf of customers who are cocooned.

On direct provision centres, which can be potentially vulnerable to transmission, it was disclosed the Department of Justice has provided 300 beds at new centres in Tullamore, Rosslare Harbour and Cahirciveen.

“Further beds are actively being sourced for international protection applicants to better support social distancing measures in centres. Good progress is also being made on establishing an offsite self-isolation facility if required,” it said.