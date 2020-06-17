Coronavirus travel rules threaten supply of critical freight, document warns

A confidential document from the Dáil’s Covid-19 committee has warned that the continued supply of critical freight could become “increasingly difficult” because of a lack of passengers.

The document, seen by The Irish Times, contains a summary of submissions made to the committee by transport and tourism stakeholders in relation to travel restrictions, self-isolation and social distancing.

It stated that while transport lines have remained operational throughout the pandemic as frontline workers ensured the continued supply of critical freight, operators are now concerned about a lack of passenger trade.

“While some operations have remained functional, many rely on a balance between freight and passengers. Submissions warn that without passenger trade, it will become increasingly difficult to maintain operations.”

The document also examined issues around the current 14-day self-isolation requirement for those travelling into Ireland.

“The vast majority of submissions received made reference to the 14-day self-isolation requirement for those arriving in Ireland with stakeholders typically of the view that it should be removed. Many highlight a flaw in the current system whereby it allows arrivals to enter the country and begin quarantine once they have reached their destination.

“As stakeholders point out, this means that individuals may use public transport to reach their destination, thereby potentially allowing the spread of infection.”

Self-isolation requirement

The document says that Irish Ferries has also drawn attention to the potential for the self-isolation requirement to be circumvented by arriving in Northern Ireland while the Dublin Airport Authority suggested that self-isolation could be replaced with a targeted track and trace system.

“Fáilte Ireland sees the requirement as damaging insofar as the longer it remains in place, the more difficult it will be to convince overseas consumers that Ireland is safe and welcoming. In addition, Fáilte Ireland feels it gives the impression that Ireland is not open for business.”

The committee also examined the potential for screening in ports and airports and found that many key stakeholders do not believe it is practical.

“Irish Ferries does not believe screening is sufficiently effective or practical in its specific environment. If screening were to become a requirement then it must be performed by health and/or port authorities and not by individual operators. It would also have to take into account the fact that the majority of boarding is in-vehicle.

Similarly, the DAA submission states that if introduced, “testing must be underpinned by a robust process, sufficient provisions and funding for implementation made available by Government, with testing carried out by a relevant public health authority or a suitably qualified third party”.

The document also examined the issue of UK passengers travelling to Ireland via Northern Ireland and found that the “potential for UK passengers to evade the Irish regulations remains open with no reciprocal arrangement provided for inbound passengers into Belfast Airport who have onward journeys to the Republic of Ireland”.

Public health issue

“Should significant numbers of passengers divert their journey in this way, it could create a public health issue at Northern Ireland airport and transport hubs.”

On the social distancing 2m guideline, many submissions by stakeholders requested that this be reduced to 1m.

The report said the DAA estimates a loss of 60 to 75 per cent in total airport capacity if 2m distance is enforced, while Aircoach would see a 75 per cent reduction in capacity, “potentially warranting a need for a fourfold increase in ticket fares”.

“Fáilte Ireland states that a reduction to 1m could potentially help to restore 80,000 jobs in the tourism sector in 2020. The Irish Hotels Federation estimates that 2m distancing would result in a further reduction of 30 per cent in revenues compared to 1m.”

Taxi drivers also told the committee that they want to be allowed to supply face masks and charge passengers at end of journey. They also want to be allowed to insist passengers use hand sanitiser before entering vehicle and be allowed to refuse passengers sitting in the front seat.