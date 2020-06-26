Coronavirus: Three more deaths and 11 new cases confirmed in the State

A further three deaths of patients with Covid-19 were reported by the National Public Health Emergency Team on Friday. This leaves the total number of Covid-19 deaths in the Republic at 1,730.

NPHET also reported another 11 confirmed cases of the disease, bringing to 25,414 the total number of cases since the outbreak began here at the end of February.

The Government last night confirmed Ireland will move to Phase 3 of the Roadmap for Reopening Business and Society from Monday, June 29th.

More to follow