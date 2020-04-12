Coronavirus: Taoiseach says Ireland set to face some of its ‘darkest days’

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said that Ireland will face some of its darkest days in the weeks ahead as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

In a video message posted on Twitter on Sunday, Mr Varadkar said the country is preparing to reach its Covid-19 peak later this month.

“The number of hospitalisations and sadly the number of deaths continues to rise,” he said.

“So we cannot lose focus. We cannot lessen our efforts. In fact, we need to redouble them for the next few weeks.

“It’s more important than ever that we persevere. It’s possible that we haven’t seen the peak yet.

“When it comes, perhaps later this month, we will experience some of our darkest days. So we need to maintain our discipline and resolve in the knowledge that better days are to come.”

Highest daily total

The Department of Health on Saturday evening said a further 33 people in the State had died as a result of Covid-19, bringing the total to 320, and that 553 new cases were confirmed, the highest total for a single day. A total of 8,928 cases have been diagnosed in the State.

The Taoiseach on Friday announced that social and commercial restrictions, including on people’s movements, would remain in place until May 5th at least.

Mr Varadkar said that on Easter Sunday “whether we have faith or not” people should remember the Easter message “of suffering and sacrifice followed by rebirth and renewal and, above all, a message of hope as winter turns to spring”.

“When this emergency ends we will mourn the dead, comfort the bereaved and be together again,” he said.

“We will re-awaken the sleeping giant that is our economy, our people will go back to work and our businesses will reopen, and taking what we’ve learned, we will build a better society at the end of this — a great society for a great people.”