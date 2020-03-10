Coronavirus: Seanad to be recalled to pass emergency social welfare legislation

The Seanad is to be recalled next week to pass emergency social protection legislation linked to the coronavirus crisis.

A Seanad election is currently underway but the outgoing House will meet to deal with the legislation to change existing rules governing sick pay.

It has happened occasionally that the Seanad sits during an election interregnum.

Unlike the Dáil, which ceases to exist once the President agrees to a dissolution, the outgoing Seanad continues in existence until the close of voting for the new Upper House, in this case March 30th.

Seanad leader Jerry Buttimer of Fine Gael said he would be informing the different party and Independent groups about the sitting for the legislation to facilitate immediate and improved sick pay claims for workers required to self-isolate.

Cathaoirleach of the Seanad Denis O’Donovan said he had been asked to summon the House to a sitting which would most likely be on Friday, March 20th. Debate on the legislation currently being drafted is expected to take about three hours.

The Dáil will sit on Thursday 19th and its agenda includes a debate to pass the emergency legislation as well as nominations for taoiseach, statements on the European Council meeting that takes place on March 26th and 27th and a debate on drug-related organised crime.

The emergency legislation provides for a entitlement of private sector workers to a higher level of €305 weekly in sick pay if they are required to self-isolate.

The Bill will also waive current rules that oblige a claimant to have a certain number of PRSI contributions in order to qualify.

Self-employed claimants will also be eligible for the benefits and one of the changes will include payment from day one instead of the having to wait until the sixth day of illness under current rules.

Members of the outgoing Seanad who are running for re-election are out campaigning nationally, particularly the members of the 43 vocational panels who are elected by the 160 members of the incoming Dáil, by the outgoing Seanad and local authority councillors, an electorate of just under 2,000.

When a general election is called the Seanad adjourns “sine die” (without a date set for return) but it can be recalled in cases of emergency.