Coronavirus may require new legislation to protect workers’ rights, Varadkar says

The Dáil may have to legislate to ensure employees’ rights are maintained if workers are asked to self-isolate to deal with Covid-19, the Taoiseach has said.

Leo Varadkar told the House on Thursday that a Cabinet subcommittee established this week, and which meets for the first time next Monday, will make a decision on whether this is necessary.

“We have very strong legislation around public health and don’t believe at this stage that it needs to be enhanced,” he said.

However, he said they “may need to enhance legislation around employment and social protections so that people are not disincentivised to self-isolate if they are asked to do so”.

He also said that all necessary resources will be provided to the HSE over and above its budget “to take whatever actions are necessary to contain Covid-19 in Ireland”. The health service has been given the “green light” to use additional staff and financial resources as needed, “so that we are able to contain Covid-19 for as long as we can”.

Rejecting calls for the establishment of a special Dáil committee to deal with the crisis, he said that senior health officials at the frontline dealing with the coronavirus were working flat out and did not need extra demands to account for their work.

Mr Varadkar was speaking as the House sat for the second time since the general election. Another vote on a new taoiseach was not scheduled to take place during the sitting, as the talks on coalition formation continue. However, the House was due to discuss the coronavirus outbreak and last month’s European Council meeting.

Labour leader Brendan Howlin had sought a Dáil coronavirus committee because by convention during a government interregnum significant policy decisions were not taken by the administration in place, and there should be a “political underpinning” of decisions made on this issue.

‘Full authority’

The Taoiseach reminded the House that there is no reference to the term “caretaker” or “acting” government in the Constitution and the Government will continue until a new one is elected and still had “full executive authority”.

He acknowledged that there is a political convention that no major decisions, public appointments or financial allocations are made without consulting the Opposition during such a period, and he assured the House that that convention would be adhered to.

The Dáil business committee decided against establishing the special committee on the coronavirus.

The Taoiseach said he had spoken to HSE director Paul Reid and any ICU (intensive care unit) beds that are closed should be reopened.

It is a “good precaution” to make more isolation facilities available as needed, he said.

There will be a weekly briefing for all TDs and their staff to help with constituency queries.

He said the Government took the decision this week to establish the Cabinet subcommittee, which he will chair. The senior officials behind the committee have already met twice.

A stakeholder group has been established to inform employers, unions, civil society and others in advance of decisions being announced and it has already met.

Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin warned that “the psychology of a public health scare is at times as important as the scare itself”. He said that party TDs had said that “the phone explodes” because of concerns about the virus.

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald warned that the Opposition should not be left as an afterthought in receiving information and it was “absolutely deficient” that they were hearing about developments after the media.

People Before Profit TD Richard Boyd Barrett said that any private hospital capacity that might be useful to address the crisis should be immediately made available and the “two-tier” health system should not operate.