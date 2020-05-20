Coronavirus: Irish economy ‘facing potential budget deficit of €30 billion’

The Irish economy may end up with a budget deficit of around €30 billion this year due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe told the Dáil on Wednesday.

“We expect public debt to increase significantly this year,” Mr Donohoe said, adding that 1.25 million people were now in receipt of income support from the State.

He said that, to date, the cost of this State support was €13 billion and that this was increasing at a rate of several hundred million per week.

Mr Donohoe said although the supports aimed to lay the foundation for a future recovery, and that the economy had entered the crisis from a position of strength, this level of support was unsustainable in the long term and there would be constraints on spending in the future.

The Minister said the current supports were based on borrowing that could be

financed at low interest rates at the moment, but he said sentiment and borrowing costs towards countries could change.

Mr Donohoe said it was correct for the Government to run a deficit when the private sector had experienced a demand shock of this magnitude.

“These decisions lay the foundation for recovery at a later point. Moreover, the economic turmoil is the result of a public health crisis, it’s not of an economic decision. We are entering this from a position of strength.”

The Minister said national income was forecast to fal1 10.5 per cent this year and that 220,000 jobs were expected to be lost.

Responding to questions in the Dáil, Mr Donohoe said that if the Covid-19 payment was continued until the end of the year, then those on the dole before the crisis would be asking why they were receiving less than those receiving the pandemic payment.

“We now have just under 590,000 recipients of the pandemic unemployment payment, along with the 215,000 individuals on the live register – it now means that we have one-and-a-quarter-million of our citizens who are now in receipt of income support from the State.”

He said that “in the longer term, this is neither sustainable, nor is it affordable”.

As a result of this change in employment it was beginning to have a “sharp effect” on finances.

However, speaking on Newstalk’s Pat Kenny show Mr Donohoe rejected claims the Department of Social Protection would soon run out of money to make the payments.

“The department will have the funding they need to meet their commitments we have with our citizens.

“I would be very hopeful that we will be able to gain co-operation in the Oireachtas in order to see those estimates passed,” he said.

Mr Donohoe said he would work with all political parties to see the supports extended in line with the roadmap for reopening the economy.

“The estimate that we will be putting forward will allow the department to continue to meet income supports that they have to pay into June. We do then need to have a debate regarding the future of those income supports.”

Addressing the Dáil, Mr Donohoe also warned of the Brexit challenge facing Ireland. “The current transition will end on the 31st of December this year unless the decision is taken shortly to extend.”

He said that if a trade agreement was not in place there would be “very significant implications for our economy, and for our public finances”.

The Minster said although the Government was preparing for reopening the economy it had to look to the difficulties faced by Brexit.

But Mr Donohoe said he was confident that “we can rebuild our economy, that we can get our citizens back to work. And that we can yet again build an economy that’s capable of meeting the needs and aspirations of all.”