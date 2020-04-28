Coronavirus: Ireland’s lockdown expected to continue beyond May 5th

Senior Government figures have warned that any easing of restrictions next week will be minimal, despite expected improvements in the rate of infections, deaths and hospital admissions this week.

Ministers will be briefed at this week’s Cabinet meeting on Tuesday morning not to expect any substantial relaxation of the lockdown measures when they lapse after the forthcoming bank holiday weekend.

Instead, new orders mandating a continuation of the lockdown will be signed this weekend, with the Government likely to make the announcements after a special Cabinet meeting next Friday.

However, Ministers and public health officials are likely to set out a roadmap for the eventual easing of the restrictions, with separate phases – each involving a greater opening-up of economic and social life – taking place throughout the summer, assuming targets for the suppression of the virus are met.

The high-level group of public health experts is to meet on Tuesday and again on Friday to discuss easing the restrictions, while the Cabinet sub-committee on Covid-19 will meet on Wednesday.

Senior sources said that testing capacity would be increased over the coming weeks, which would allow greater relaxation of the lockdown – but only if deaths, ICU admissions and new infections continued to fall.

“We have sufficient testing capacity to ease the restrictions, but not to lift them completely,” said one source. “But we wouldn’t be lifting them completely anyway.”

Regime

Another person briefed on the Government’s plans warned that the regime next week would not be all that different to the regulations in place this week.

However, there is growing concern in Government about diminishing public tolerance for the lockdown.

On Monday, a senior official in the Department of the Taoiseach admitted that the public’s “patience and resolve” to comply with Covid-19 restrictions is “waning”. She appealed to people to “keep going as best we can”.

Liz Canavan was speaking at the daily Covid-19 briefing at Government Buildings, where she expressed concern at reports on social media “that some people are getting very fed up of the social distancing measures”.

“They’re feeling confined, they’re stuck in the house or local area, and they’re having to queue to get into shops. We do know how frustrating it is, and we know people’s patience and resolve is waning,” she said.

But she appealed to people to continue to observe the lockdown. “This is what is required of each and everyone of us at each step to delay the transmission of Covid-19. We know that call has not fallen on deaf ears so far... For now we just need to keep going as best we can,” Ms Canavan said.

Later, asked if the Government wished to dampen expectations of the restrictions being relaxed next week, Ms Canavan said they were guided by the public health advice in the first instance, and the Chief Medical Officer Tony Holohan had previously issued the same message. It is not yet clear what actions would be taken next week, she indicated.

Danger

However, she said that the Government was very conscious of “anticipatory behaviour”, where “people get ahead of where we need to be”. There is a danger that people will expect relaxation of the restrictions next week, and will begin to reduce their observation of social distancing over the coming weekend, she warned.

Ms Canavan also supplied updated figures on the people in receipt of State supports due to Covid-19.

Almost 50,000 employers are now availing of the wage support scheme for almost 350,000 workers.

In addition, 591,000 people are in receipt of the €350-a-week special Covid-19 welfare payment, which will be in their bank accounts on Wednesday, she said.