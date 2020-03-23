Coronavirus: Increase in €203 welfare payment expected

A multi-billion euro package of income support to help employers keep people in work during the coronavirus crisis, and substantially increase welfare payments for those who have been laid off, is likely to be announced over the next 24 hours.

The Government has been criticised for its financial support commitments to employers and employees adversely affected by the Covid-19 emergency, which is below the average of the packages that have been offered by other EU governments. The €203 payment announced earlier this month for those who have lost their jobs has come in for particular criticism as being far too low.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said on Monday the Government had been working on an income support package over the weekend and would hopefully be in a position to conclude it over the next 24 hours.

“There are really two aspects of what we need to do. One is an enhanced payment for people who’ve lost their jobs, and the other is payments for employers to encourage them to keep people on their payroll.

“So as you know, for somebody who’s lost their job. They get a minimum now 203 euros a week, as compared to only £100 a week in Northern Ireland, or the UK, but we think that’s too low, given the circumstances, and we need to hold our society together.

“So we’re going to increase that payments. we’re working on that at the moment.

Employers

“And the second thing is having something in place for employers to encourage employers if they can to keep people on the payroll, but obviously this is going to be very expensive,” said Mr Varadkar.

Other governments have announced record amounts of spending to prop up their economies, and ensure people have enough income to survive, during the course of the crisis which has led to economic collapse for many sectors.

He also criticised as “rubbish” a suggestion by Sinn Féin leader that the Government use the €13 billion in Apple tax money in an escrow account for the emergency. He said the money did not belong to the State.

The Taoiseach sounded a note of caution about the overall amount that the State can afford.

“We need to bear in mind that whatever we do now, we need to be able to pay the bill in the future, we have to bear that in mind,” he warned.

Asked about the suggestion by Ms McDonald that the State should now utilise the €13 billion “Apple tax” money, which is being kept in an escrow account, Mr Varadkar said the money was not the Irish Government’s but was the subject of a tax dispute between Apple and the EU.

He said that if the EU were to win the case, the money would be distributed not in Ireland but to all EU countries where that tax might apply. He said Ms McDonald should know better and described her suggestion as “rubbish”.