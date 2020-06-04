Coronavirus: Five more deaths brings toll in State to 1,664

A further five deaths of people diagnosed with Covid-19 have been reported by the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET). This bring to 1,664 the total number of deaths in the Republic.

NPHET also reported another 38 new cases of the disease at its briefing on Thursday. This brings the total number of cases to 25,142.

NPHET met earlier on Thursday to decide on its recommendations to Government in relation to the planned further easing of restrictions next week.

It signed off on a number of recommendations including that some larger retailers be allowed open on Monday as long as they have entrances onto the street.

This was due to initially happen on June 29th - phase three of the plan to lift coronavirus restrictions - but is being brought forward to next Monday, June 8th, which is phase two.

The reopening on Monday will not include retailers based in shopping centres.

NPHET has also signed off on measures to help children with special needs and a return to some educational and summer camp activities along with the reopening of playgrounds.

In addition, the advisory body has approved changes to allow visitors into nursing homes in certain circumstances but with strict guidelines on who will be permitted while ensuring visitors observe appropriate hand hygiene and maintain physical distancing from residents.

Nursing homes have restricted visitors since March apart from exceptional circumstances.

The lifting of travel restrictions from 5km to 20km will also proceed as planned from Monday.

In addition, visits to the homes of people aged 70 and over will be permitted by no more than a few people for a short period of time and they must wear face coverings and maintain strict physical distancing of two metres.

For others, up to four people will be advised that they can visit another household for a short period while maintaining physical distancing.

In the Dáil, Mr Varadkar also said he hoped international air travel would resume through “air bridges” with countries that have suppressed the virus to a similar extent as Ireland. “This however some weeks away,” he said.

It was “far too soon” for people to book their holidays “but summer is not yet lost”, he added.

Minister for Health Simon Harris is to provide a media briefing on today’s advice from NPHET after 8.30pm this evening.

Reproduction rate

Speaking in the Dáil, Mr Harris said the reproduction rate of the coronavirus had risen slightly to between 0.4 to 0.7. Also known as “R nought”, it is the rate at which an infected person transmits Covid-19 to others.

He said work was continuing to resume screening services, with trials of Cervical Check and the new HPV test with the Irish Family Planning Association and the Well Woman Clinic.

But he stressed procedures would have to change. “We will have to work with service users to ensure they are protected in this Covid world.”

Mr Harris said the number of new cases continued to be lower than in previous weeks but he warned that “it is at a similar level to what it was mid-March when we first brought in our public health measures”.

They had interrupted transmission of the disease with the closure of much of society and the economy.

“The task will be harder as we start to open it up again.”

As well as hand washing, coughing and sneezing etiquette and social distancing “if we keep the number and duration of our contacts low and stay away from crowds we will make progress”.

In Northern Ireland, one more death was reported on Thursday, bringing the toll to 535. The North’s department of health also reported that 30 more people had tested positive for Covid-19, taking the total number of confirmed cases in the North to 4,773.