Coronavirus: Donegal TD Thomas Pringle goes into isolation

Donegal TD Thomas Pringle has been put in isolation over fears that he may have the coronavirus.

The independent deputy from Killybegs confirmed that medics had given him strict instructions not to mix with others.

“Just started my first full day of isolation around 6pm yesterday,” he said. “Not going crazy yet but it’s early.”

Mr Pringle has received many messages online wishing him well.

In a message to his constituents, Mr Pringle said his office would still be open in the coming days.