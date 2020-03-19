Coronavirus crisis prompts three month ban on evictions
Eoghan Murphy is also considering introducing a temporary ban on rent increases
Minister for Housing Eoghan Murphy is set to announce a series of measures to help tenants during the worst of the economic disruption caused by coronavirus. Photograph: Cyril Byrne/The Irish Times
The Government will announce a temporary ban on evictions for three months as part of a series of measures to protect renters during the coronavirus crisis.
The Minister for Housing Eoghan Murphy is also examining the introduction of a temporary ban on rent increases.
Mr Murphy will outline the measures that his department will take to protect renters this afternoon.
He has held meetings with different tenant and landlord groups over the last number of days as the Government grapples with the ongoing public health crisis.
More to follow.