Coronavirus crisis costing Ireland €300 million a week, says Paschal Donohoe

The coronavirus crisis is costing Ireland about €300 million a week, according to Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe.

Speaking during the marathon debate on the Emergency Measures in the Public Interest (Covid-19) Bill, he told the Dáil that this sum could increase or decrease.

Referring to people who had lost their jobs and had to apply for the emergency pandemic payment, Mr Donohoe said that even though the journey back to economic health could be fraught and filled with economic risks, they would complete that journey.

Quoting the poem Everything Will Be Alright by Derek Mahon, he said “there will be dying there will be dying”, he referred also to the “watchful heart”.

Mr Donohoe said everyone should have a “watchful heart” for others to help avoid loneliness.

The Dáil will stop its debate at 8pm to applaud health workers on the front line of the Covid-19 crisis. This was agreed following a proposal from People Before Profit TD Bríd Smith.

Ms Smith said the House should join in with a national action on Thursday evening at that time to show appreciation for the efforts of healthcare workers.

As part of required social distancing measures, just one third of the Dáil’s 160 TDs are present and sitting two seats apart for the debate.

Mr Donohoe agreed with Independent TD Mattie McGrath that in many ways the State and its citizens were involved in a war.

He said he understood concerns about moral hazard. They had to be seen in the light of having European neighbours who are seeing loss of life on a scale that is something like what happens in war time, and this was what Ireland was trying to prevent.

But he said that war is about division and about separation, and they wanted to show unity in their efforts, and were striving for a European response that was collective and about solidarity.

Mr Donohoe said it was precisely because of decisions they made in recent years that they could marshal a Government response to the crisis.

At the time of a loss of income, the State should step in and look to guarantee and subsidise a portion of that income.

He said that by acting now the State had the ability, if not guaranteed, to offset the worst of the crisis.

Mr Donohoe added that the State was a vital positive constructive force, the animating concept in people’s lives as citizens.

But it exists within constraints and needs to be able to fund itself, he said.

Earlier, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar told the Dáil TDs were taking unprecedented actions to respond to an unprecedented emergency.

The thousands of hours spent preparing for Brexit was now an advantage, because the plans to prepare for that challenge were now of use in facing the challenge of coronavirus, he said.

Opening the marathon debate, which would normally take months to deal with, Mr Varadkar praised the staff of Leinster House for their efforts.

And he paid tribute to the Opposition parties for what he described as their constructive role. The Government was grateful for their understanding and cooperation, he said, and it was an example of the parties working together for the good of the country.

The House will sit for some 12 hours beyond the original 8pm deadline to finish the Bill which includes a rent freeze for tenants, prohibition on evictions and a pause in any notice to quit already issued.

The Bill includes the approximately €3.7 billion temporary income support scheme package that runs until June 30th which will be run by the Revenue Commissioners where the Government will contribute to wage costs with a weekly subsidy to be passed on to employees.

Workers who have already lost their jobs and those claiming the Covid-19 illness benefit will receive an enhanced unemployment payment of €350 a week. Already 103,000 applications have been received for the jobseekers’ benefit or the pandemic payment.

It also provides for a simplified registration process for retired health professionals and will allow for the re-enlistment of former members of the Permanent Defence Forces.

Mr Varadkar said it would be possible to “flatten the curve” if sustained action was taken. That action included politicians, with no unnecessary meetings, using video conferencing, he said.

As a doctor and a politician he said he knew the value of repeating the best advice, and he reiterated the call to everyone to follow the public health advice.

He said so much political time and energy was taken up with Brexit. “Who would have thought quite a different crisis would bring the country to a standstill?”

But he said in one sense all the time spent on Brexit had been valuable. There was one very positive side effect. Because of the thousands of hours preparing for all possible outcomes they were now in a better position than if they had started thinking about things for the first time, he said.

This included the time spent thinking about supply lines and the sudden shock to the economy, about the money set aside through prudent planning of the public finances, he said.

All of this was now being deployed against a different kind of national threat.

“When it comes to so many of our plans on the shelf, we’re simply rubbing out Brexit and writing in coronavirus.”

He said they were very much prepared for a financial crisis and were in a much stronger position.

“Although the challenges are great we are ready to face them and all though the cost will be very high we are prepared to pay that price even if it takes a couple of years.”

