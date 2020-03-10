Coronavirus concerns prompt breakthrough on government talks

Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil are to commence “in depth detailed” talks on the formation of government, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin have announced.

In identical statements issued simultaneously by their parties, the two leaders said that they had held “constructive discussions” in recent days “about a series of policy issues and the current political situation”.

“They have decided that teams from the two parties should now commence in depth detailed talks,” the statement.

Significantly, it also noted that the two parties would continue their discussions with the Green Party, which they hope will form part of a coalition government.

“Both Leaders are acutely aware of the enormous challenges facing the country particularly with the onset of Covid-19,” they said.

The breakthrough after weeks of inconclusive contacts between various parties comes amid mounting concerns in Government about the threat from the coronavirus, the social and economic impact its anticipated spread will have.

They also said they would “enter the talks as equal partners determined to develop proposals which will serve the interests of the people of Ireland” - interpreted in political circles as an acknowledgement that any coalition government would feature a rotating Taoiseach, in which Mr Martin and Mr Varadkar would alternate as the head of government.

Mr Varadkar has previously said he wished to go into opposition after a poor general election result, but would consider entering government if opposition parties failed to form a government.

However, the pressure to form a government amid the growing coronavirus crisis appears to have forced his hand.

The Taoiseach’s spokesman said that teams from the two parties would now begin in depth talks but that “formal”negotiations on a programme for government would only begin if Mr Varadkar obtains the approval of his parliamentary party, which he will seek next week.